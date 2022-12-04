Syracuse Peace Council’s annual Craftsfair advocates for peace, anti-war

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

The Plowshares Craftsfair’s name comes from the bible verse Isaiah 2:4.

The passage is reflective of the Syracuse Peace Council’s main mission, which centers on the anti-war movement, said committee member Rae Kramer. She said she believes it is essential to have some structure in the community that is dedicated to nonwar and recognizing how persistent and awful militarism is.

“There are not a lot of groups dealing with the issue of no war, and Plowshares is an opportunity for the community to acknowledge the notion that war is poisonous,” Kramer said.

The fair, which took place at Nottingham High School this year, is the annual fundraiser for the Syracuse Peace Council, an 86-year-old grassroots organization that advocates for peace and anti-war. The Craftsfair is the organization’s main fundraising event featuring art pieces from local artists with an emphasis on family and community, Kramer said.

Last year, the event took place at the New York State Fairgrounds, which was a major success, Kramer said. But this year the fairgrounds had infrastructural water supply issues and could not host Plowshares again, she said.

For Kramer, the annual preparation of the festival is “monumental,” and involves a meticulous selection process to ensure the products are the highest possible quality. To be selected, artists must submit an application of photos of their work to a jury of local artists.

“It’s an annual party for a lot of people,” said artist Karen Kerney.

The Peace Council is the oldest independent grassroots peace and justice organization in the country, and has been around for over 75 years, said committee member Lanny Freshman. Their passion for supporting anti-war programs is seen at the Craftsfair with many artisan booths for donations to various causes, such as a Justice for Palestine fund and LGBTQ+ rights organizations. The Peace Council’s main motto is to educate, agitate and organize, Kramer said.

They further their goals by organizing events to raise awareness and provide opportunities for the community to show their support. Every year, the council holds a protest against Veteran’s Day, as they believe it glamourizes violence and war, Kramer said.

The suicide rate among veterans is 17 lives per day, Kramer said. If the American government wants to stop the negative effects of war, they should stop sending men out to fight, she said.

“What makes me gag is that soldiers are told to ‘clear the house.’ That’s a euphemism that means no one is alive on the other end,” Kramer said. “The guys in Washington have so much arrogance, ordering stuff like that. What the hell do they know?”

Kramer said proud that the organization is committed to promoting peace. She said that she loved recent speeches by New York senator Kirsten Gillibrand that talked about the lack of protection for women in the service.

Besides its political goals, the fair also aims to create a fun event where families can enjoy entertainment and shop for an afternoon. Carmen Viviano-Crafts has been attending the fair since she was a little girl, and is now the youngest member of the Plowshares committee.

As a kid, Viviano-Crafts underestimated the amount of work that is necessary to make the event happen. The committee works tirelessly and begins preparing for the event only one month after the fair closes, but Viviano-Crafts said the fond memories she makes at the fair make it all worth it.

“This event has a feeling and a vibe that is unlike any other. It is what made me want to stay and be a part of making it happen. It is really by-and-for the community,” Viviano-Crafts said.

Kerney, who has been a vendor at the fair since 1976, said that her favorite part of the fair is its community. Kerney has been present for the majority of its 52 years and is a garlic roller, puppet maker, catnip harvester and salve mixer.

“I love to sell my turtle puppets, but I can’t get them off the shelves because I’ve been selling them here for so long that all of the regulars already have one,” Kerney said.

Although the fair is always expanding, there is a tight-knit group that returns every year. The best part of the fair, according to Kramer and Kerney, is seeing familiar faces.

“I love the whole ‘oh, my God, I haven’t seen you in a year, how is everything?’ conversation,” Kramer said. “I really love kids. I love asking about people’s grandkids and all.”

Kerney described the fair’s varied iterations, including years that had wandering musicians, traditional dancers from various cultures, puppet shows, and choir performances. The fair is ever-changing, with constant tweaks and adjustments, she said.

One of those changes Kramer mentioned was how the council brought Viviano-Crafts onto the team because the committee is aging, so they have been looking for younger people to keep it going.

Kramer said that because the Craftsfair has been such an important part of the community’s lives for so long, they want to keep that legacy going for future years. They hope to add younger members to their ranks and keep the aging organization relevant in the community.

“We need the Peace Council now more than ever,” Viviano-Crafts said.