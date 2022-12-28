Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones declares for NFL draft

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

NEW YORK — Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will enter the 2023 NFL draft, forgoing his final year of eligibility.

Jones didn’t specify whether or not he will appear in Thursday’s Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota. Jones has been in New York with the Orange, though his announcement a day prior to the game could imply he won’t be appearing. The linebacker didn’t play in SU’s final two games of the regular season against Wake Forest and Boston College due to a leg injury.

The Miami native was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection last season, recording a team-high 110 tackles and 13 for loss. Jones notched 84 tackles this season, which ranked second on the team behind fellow linebacker Marlowe Wax and had three double-digit tackle games this season.

Jones considered testing the NFL waters last season; when asked about his decision after Syracuse’s final game against Pitt, he said he was “50/50” on returning or declaring. Jones ultimately opted to come back to SU, wanting to help Wax and Stefon Thompson develop and leave a foundation for future seasons.

Without Jones, the Orange could be especially thin on the defensive side of the ball against Minnesota, with several transfers — including Duce Chestnut and Ja’Had Carter — adding to an already extensive list of injured players who Syracuse will be without.

Six Syracuse players have now formally declared for the NFL draft, with Jones following Garrett Williams, Chris Elmore, Matthew Bergeron, Sean Tucker and Devaughn Cooper.