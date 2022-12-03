SU advances to 2nd-ever College Cup, defeats Vermont 2-1

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

All of Syracuse’s bench stood with five minutes left. The Orange’s midfielders were clearing every Vermont chance while SU keeper Russell Shealy punched the ball away.

Shealy collided with Catamount Garrett Lille to give the Orange another goal kick. And with 10 seconds remaining, Camden Holbrook had an open chance to score but missed as the clock hit zero.

The entire bench put their hands on their head. But it didn’t matter. Even with a heavy breeze and frigid temperatures, Syracuse rushed the pitch. It beat Vermont 2-1 and advanced to the College Cup.

With a chance to go to the College Cup for the second time in program history (2015 the other time), SU (17-2-4, 5-1-2 Atlantic Coast) braved the cold and the powerful winds to defeat Vermont (16-4-2, 5-1-1 America East) 2-1. The Orange had quick counters and low shots to defeat the Catamounts to head to Cary, North Carolina where they will face Creighton on Dec. 9.

But despite the harsh winds, which even blew an umbrella onto the field before the game, the Orange started the pressure early. Curt Calov’s cross into the box got blocked by Vermont less than four minutes into the match. A minute later, Calov lined up and fired a shot that was just right of the net. Calov had SU’s first corner of the afternoon, but he aimed it right to counter the wind and it was ruled out of bounds before anybody could touch it.

Calov and Syracuse got another set piece opportunity in the 10th minute. After Lille got called for a yellow card outside the box, the Orange got a free kick. Calov had to kick into the wind and send a low, one-bounce kick that got blocked by Vermont keeper Nathan Silveira. On the ensuing kick, Calov kicked into the wind again, this time taking advantage of the elements. His low, curling ball went top corner, right over Silveira’s glove. The Orange, Calov in particular, had to adjust to elements. And once they did, they took a 1-0 lead with 34 minutes left in the first half.

But just like the draw back in September, once Syracuse scored early, Vermont bounced back, getting more chances and shots, with five of them by halftime. Yaniv Bazini fired a shot toward the top of the net, but the ball rose above Shealy’s net and it went out of bounds. Vermont’s Alex Nagy, an all-conference midfielder, shanked another left of the net.

With 22 minutes left in the first half, the Catamounts had the winds of fortune on their side. Daniel Pacella took a weak SU clearance from the top of the 18, sending a low laser that sailed toward the left side of the net. Shealy went to one knee and he looked straight to the ground, resigned to the Vermont goal. The teams were even again.

Johnson charged at the net with 19:30 left in the first and had a right-footed shot outside the box, while Calov had another set piece. But to no avail. Substitute Noah Singelmann, known for his crosses, had one of them go right to Silveira, who caught it easily.

However, Opoku and Johnson’s connection, which had helped time and time again throughout the regular season, struck again with three minutes remaining before halftime. Opoku entered the left side of the box, swinging his arms and legs to create some space with his defender, Noah Egan. Opoku sent a hard cross into Johnson, who fell down as he tapped the ball past Silveira, giving the Orange a 2-1 halftime lead.

The wind calmed down to start the second half to set up another possible Shealy-to-Giona Leibold goal. Leibold, who scored on a counter-attack goal to send the Orange to the Elite Eight, got one of Shealy’s long, low kick into the Vermont half to generate offensive opportunities. Lorenzo Boselli also got in on the progressive charges, but was called offside with 35 minutes left in the match. The Catamounts tried to get shots in the early minutes of the second half, but the Orange’s high and aggressive backline, particularly led by Olu Oyegunle, made the hard clearances.

Even as the gales picked back up, Syracuse remained on the attack. After Oyegunle nearly bobbled a throw-in because of the breeze, set up another Syracuse chance down the right side.

But the Catamounts started to get opportunities again, taking advantage of some play in the midfield. Vermont got a corner with just under 24 remaining in regulation, but Shealy punched the ball out of bounds. On the ensuing corner, the Orange remained strong. Vermont started to play sloppy, with Matt Black sending an errant pass out of bounds to kill any form of shot.

Meanwhile, SU midfielder Colin Biros sent clearances away from Shealy multiple times. Biros used the back of his cleat to flick the ball away on one chance, and then he sent one away with the front of his foot on another.

The Orange’s coaching staff, especially assistant Jukka Masalin, called for the team to relentlessly make more space. And with under 18 minutes left, Opoku drew a free kick and Vermont yellow card at the top of the box. Biros’ ensuing free kick drew contact from the Vermont wall to get a corner kick.

On the corner, Curti whiffed on a header and Camden Holbrook missed a close shot entirely. But on the Vermont counter attack, Lille had a step ahead of everyone before Oyegunle slide-tackled the ball. Vermont players were furious, even leading to their coach, Rob Dow, receiving a yellow card.

At this point, the Orange just had to keep away to go to the College Cup. The Catamounts’ corners were getting deflected away and Shealy dove to collect the ball and send it as far from the net as possible. In the 79th minute, Biros sent another clearance to a speedy Johnson, whose charge into the Vermont half eventually led to an SU corner.

Even as Amferny Sinclair got a yellow card with a collision, the Orange man-married the Catamounts on the long, sailing free kick to send it out of bounds. On the counter, Boselli strode down the midfield with plenty of space in between him and the defenders. Opoku flanked Boselli on the left side, getting the open pass and shot. But Opoku’s strike barely above the top right corner of the post. This keep away, along with Holbrook’s final shot, kept the Orange alive for at least one more match.