The same-sex marriage bill is a huge step for the LBGTQ community

The Senate voted 61-36 to pass the respect for marriage act Tuesday, codifying the right of same-sex and interracial marriage into law and granting federal protections to previously existing same-sex and interracial marriages. The bill drew wide bipartisan support, with 12 republicans joining all of the democrats in the chamber in support of the bill. The bill is moving to the House of Representatives, where it is expected to pass swiftly and could be on President Biden’s desk as soon as next week.

As a member of the LGBTQ community, watching this bill pass brought immense relief after months of worry about the direction the country was moving, especially after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer.

It was hard to watch that case unfold and wonder what might happen next. I distinctly remember having a conversation with a friend when we both broke down, crying out of fear that our right to marry might be stripped away. That is why watching the senate pass the Respect for Marriage Act brought on such joy.

The act is a victory for supporters of LGBTQ rights, who feared that marriage equality might be overturned. Following the Roe v. Wade decision, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas even stated his belief that the cases of Lawrence v. Texas, which enshrined the right of queer couples to engage in private sexual acts, and Obergefell v. Hodges, which established the right for same-sex couples to be able to marry, should be revisited. Thomas called them “ demonstrably erroneous.” Thankfully, the Senate was able to protect a right that Thomas dangerously hinted at blocking.

In a recent statement from the White House, President Joe Biden stated that “the United States is on the brink of reaffirming a fundamental truth: love is love, and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love.” While Biden may have his dissenters, even in his own party, hearing him lend such strong support to this bill brings on a sense of euphoria, especially as someone who identifies as a part of the community.

The bill also drew wide support across the political spectrum. Notably, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which historically has been a staunch opponent of any advancement of LGBTQ rights, came out in support of the bill. This proves that religion and progression can coexist in America. Conservative politicians need to realize that freedom should not have religious boundaries. Ensuring the rights of LGBTQ people does not take away the rights of anyone else. If anything, it makes America more of a true democracy.

The thirty-six Republican senators who voted against the bill need to wake up and smell the roses. In May, a Gallup poll found that a record 71% of Americans supported the right of same-sex marriage, a nearly ten percent increase from 2015 when marriage equality was legalized. In addition to being in the minority of the public who believes same-sex marriage should still be illegal, they are also now in the minority in their own party. Last year, Gallup found for the first time that a majority of republicans (55%) supported legal same-sex marriage.

Perhaps the most egregious vote against the bill was cast by Mitch McConnell, who voted against interracial marriage despite being in an interracial marriage. Any senator who voted against this bill, in addition to needing a huge wake-up call, must reckon with the fact that they voted against the fundamental human right for people to marry whoever they love.

Evan Butow is a junior magazine, news and digital journalism major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at [email protected].