SA holds final meeting of the semester, featuring state address from David Bruen

For its final meeting of the semester, the Syracuse University Student Association’s State of the Student Body address summarized its fall 2022 student feedback and accessibility initiatives.

The address, which SA President David Bruen and Vice President Adia Santos delivered, touched on the continuation and expansion of the Grocery Run! Trolley Program – an SA-funded trolley that transports students from College Place to local grocery stores – as well as the Get Yourself Tested Initiative and the student feedback survey No Problem Too Small.

“I think we can recognize that great strides have been made so far this fall,” Bruen said. “We’re still seeing the events coming out of the pandemic and recovering back to the pre-COVID culture on campus where students are excited to be in the student center and involved in organizations.”

The No Problem Too Small feedback survey continues to collect student feedback regarding on-campus life, academics and accessibility. SA is currently investigating student-submitted concerns about mold in dining hall food.

Other accomplishments mentioned in the address include the recent Fall Into Action clothing drive as well as Town Hall meetings which addressed student concerns like housing accessibility and sustainability. Bruen said SA also gathered students’ feedback for its Honorary Degrees report to the Board of Trustees amid calls to revoke Rudy Giuliani’s honorary degree from SU’s College of Law.

In November, Bruen submitted student recommendations regarding the proposed degree revocation process to Chancellor Kent Syverud, which Syverud reviewed with the University Senate before combining them into a report and to present to the Board of Trustees. Bruen said at Monday’s meeting that the report has been “well-received” and that the process it recommended is being implemented.

Bruen also discussed the upcoming Sustainability Report, which is set to be publicly released on Dec. 15.

“This can be one of the most consequential things that this government has ever done and it can make a really big difference on this University,” Bruen said.

In the spring, Bruen said SA hopes to advance transparency through the Transparency Task Force, expand excused absences, tabling Sexual Violence Prevention Kits, further establishing ‘Cuse Otto Vote and assisting with the SU’s Black History Month celebrations.

SA Comptroller Nyah Jones also gave a Comptroller Review. The Finance Board allocated over 80% of the funds to various registered student organizations, many of which support communities that are often underrepresented, Jones said in her presentation.

Other business: