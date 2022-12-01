Rayla Clemons aims to inspire social justice after life-changing trip to Alabama

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Rayla Clemons didn’t know what to expect when she arrived in Alabama over the summer. The plan was to spend a few days at important landmarks from the Civil Rights movement like the Edmund Pettus Bridge, the Civil Rights Memorial Center and the Equal Justice Initiative Museum with a handful of other collegiate athletes.

But she met specific individuals who experienced the civil rights movement firsthand, like Lynda Blackmon Lowery and Sheyann Webb-Christburg.

“I hear around me how people always say that they support these things and they post on social media, but I met individuals who are actually taking part in social movements,” Clemons said. “That motivated me to be a better person and want to be a part of something bigger than myself.”

Clemons, along with linebacker Mikel Jones, represented Syracuse as a part of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s UNITE platform.

In Alabama, Clemons learned about the history of social justice and herself. This trip has given her a completely new mindset. Clemons desires to become more of a leader, bring more positive change to the world as the people in Selma and Montgomery did. She has a greater appreciation for those who sacrificed their lives to give her and her loved ones a better life.

“I personally believe this was an experience of a lifetime that I will never forget and forever cherish,” Clemons said.

In early June, Clemons received a phone call from Salatha Willis. Willis, Syracuse’s associate athletics director for diversity, culture, and climate, presented Clemons with the opportunity. Initially, the initiative was planned by the Big Ten Conference in February, but it invited the ACC and the Pacific Athletic Conference to join them on the trip.

“Each conference was looking at doing something very similar, so we were able to collaborate,” said Kelvin Anthony, the chairperson for the ACC’s Champions of Racial Equity (CORE).

As Syracuse’s representative for ACC CORE, Willis had to select two athletes from SU. With her excellence academically (2x CHA All-Academic Team and 2x ACC Academic Honor Roll) and skills on the ice (eighth in the NCAA in short-handed goals as a sophomore), Clemons was an easy choice for Willis.

Jones was also chosen by Willis. Before the trip, Clemons and Jones didn’t really know each other. But now, Jones considers Clemons to be like a sister to him. Clemons and Jones made a special connection because of their similar beliefs, similar situations, and the reasons why they both chose Syracuse.

Clemons and Jones had the shared goal of teaching their teammates about the history they learned.

“To get the experience we had, you just had to be there,” Jones said. “The biggest goal (when we returned to campus) was to relay what we learned to our teammates … Rayla’s done a great job of doing that.”

Clemons also connected with other athletes like her roommate, Jacoria Burton, a sprinter on Florida State’s women’s track & field team.

Clemons and Burton created YouTube vlogs, comforted each other whenever something disturbing arose throughout their learning of the history in Alabama, and prayed together each night when they returned to their room.

Additionally, on the last night of the trip while in Birmingham, Clemons and Burton invited a group of other athletes from the Big Ten, Pacific 12 Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference to hang out. They facilitated a karaoke night, explored nearby waterways, met locals who shared their experiences of living in Birmingham, and wrapped up their night in a game room set up by the ACC. After experiencing these few days with her in Alabama, Burton noticed Clemons changed for the better.

“Throughout the trip, I noticed (Clemons) let some type of guard down,” Burton said. “She started to walk with a purpose. I could tell she was shy at the beginning of the trip, but at the end of the trip, she had some type of confidence that went over her.”

Clemons returned to campus as a junior and immediately got involved with the Diversity and Inclusion Student-Athlete Board at Syracuse. Clemons has become a vital part of the club as she helps student-athletes learn and develop culture. Clemons was also named one of four alternate captains for the hockey team, a role she said she wouldn’t have been in without her trip to Alabama.

Everybody's opinions matter, especially when we want to make change Rayna Clemons

“I used to be a little quiet, a little more shy, and just keep a lot of things to myself, but I learned that everybody’s opinions matter, especially when we want to make change,” Clemons said.