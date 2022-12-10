Observations from SU’s win over Georgetown: Ring of Honor additions, 1st half resurgence

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse entered its 98th matchup against Georgetown off back-to-back wins, clinching three straight for the first time this season. The Orange couldn’t get much going from the get-go, but didn’t look back after a 12-0 run to end the first half. Jesse Edwards had some trouble as well early, but he scored 12 points in the final period to help Syracuse build on its lead.

Georgetown could only pull within seven in the second half at best, unable to score contested shots in the lane or hit anything from outside. Edwards led all Syracuse scorers with 20 points while three other players finished with double digits. Judah Mintz also had his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 assists.

Here are some observations from Syracuse’s 83-64 win over Georgetown:

Boeheim, Washington in Ring of Honor

Jim Boeheim and Dwyane “Pearl” Washington were formally recognized as members of Syracuse’s Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony on Saturday, joining Jim Brown, Ernie Davis, Floyd Little and Roy Simmons Jr.

Washington recorded 1,490 career points at SU in the mid-1980s, a total that ranks 27th on the Orange’s all-time list. Washington passed away in 2016, and members of his family attended to receive a plaque containing the Ring of Honor.

“Pearl Washington is still the most exciting player that I’ve ever seen, and you’ve ever seen,” Boeheim said during the halftime ceremony.

Boeheim joked that the way the game started, Syracuse giving up a 9-0 run to open the game and getting its first lead 11 minutes into the game, he thought about not being there for the ceremony. “But it’s all better now,” Boeheim said.

Boeheim began his career at Syracuse as a walk-on in 1962, later becoming captain as a senior for an NCAA Tournament team. He became head coach in 1976 and was inducted into the National Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005. The court is also named after him.

“I couldn’t be happier to be here in Syracuse, New York, which is the greatest place to live,” Boeheim said.

First half resurgence

Mounir Hima dunked the ball to give SU a 31-30 lead with four minutes left in the first half, sparking a 12-0 run that went into the final minute of the period. Mintz took charge of the offense but first made a play on the other end, tipping the ball away on a pass that was intended for the corner before taking off. He avoided one defender by pump faking in midair, hitting another as he finished on the right side of the basket. Mintz got a foul call as he sat on the floor, screaming and flexing.

Mintz tried to create on his own the following possession but was forced to pass to Chris Bell late in the shot clock. He dished it to the bell in time, who drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

To close out the run, the Orange had another opportunity for a three-point play, this time with Joe Girard III. Girard curled from the baseline to the right wing, embracing contact from Jay Heath as he elevated. The ball fell through the basket and Girard hit from the line as well. He went three-for-three from the charity stripe in the period.

Experienced bench

Symir Torrence and John Bol Ajak haven’t been the focus of Syracuse’s team this season, but they showed their importance against the Hoyas. Ajak has been crucial in tandem with Edwards while Torrence has been easily plugged in with Girard or Mintz in the backcourt.

Torrence came in for Mintz after he missed from deep — Boeheim has done this with Mintz or Bell after they miss a shot he doesn’t like. Torrence found Benny Williams on the sideline less than two minutes after he came in, which were SU’s first points of the game.

Later, Torrence collected a long rebound near the 3-point line, launching SU into transition. He drew a defender towards him, passing to Edwards for the score. Torrence scored on his own too, spinning into the lane and turning around for a fadeaway jumper, bringing the Orange within three with 12 minutes left in the first.

Ajak entered the game moments before both plays, providing help on the glass as Edwards got into foul trouble. After Justin Taylor missed from the right corner, Ajak lept up and grabbed the board, coming down momentarily before trying to put it back in. He missed but got the rebound a second time to finish, earning a foul call as well. He scored from the free throw line, giving Syracuse a 21-20 lead — just its second of the afternoon.

Boeheim has praised Ajak on his ability to distribute, something which came into fruition throughout the game. Seven minutes into the second half, Ajak lobbed the ball up to Edwards on the left side of the basket, letting him turn around in midair for the slam.

Frozone

Like most teams Syracuse has faced this season, Georgetown was ready for the zone. Immediately, the Hoyas knew the wings and corners were open and that if they moved Edwards out of his spot in any way, they could score directly under the basket as well.

Primo Spears scored less than 20 seconds after Georgetown won the opening tip, spotting up from the left wing. Then, Akok Akok gathered a quick dish from Brandon Murray on the right side of the basket and dunked over Edwards. Akok scored again on the following possession off a mid-range jumper in between Edwards and Williams before Spears finished in transition.

The issues melted away for the Orange, though the Hoyas pretty much beat themselves by missing from deep and taking contested shots. When Edwards left the first half at times because of foul trouble, the Hoyas scored inside against a less experienced Hima. But Edwards came back in the second and took charge of the defense with two powerful blocks.