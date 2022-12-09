Levonte Johnson, Nathan Opoku earn USC All-American honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s Levonte Johnson and Nathan Opoku earned spots on the United Soccer Coaches All-American teams on Friday. Johnson was placed on the First Team, while Opoku was selected for Third Team recognition. Both of the attacking transfers are All-Americans for the first time in their careers.

Johnson became Syracuse’s first First-Team All-American since Miles Robinson in 2016. He came to SU from Seattle University, where he scored nine goals and tallied eight assists. At Syracuse, Johnson has scored 10 goals and 26 points. Seven of those goals were game-winners, including clutch goals against North Carolina in the ACC quarterfinals and against UPenn in the NCAA Round of 32.

“He is a very good passer,” Seattle University head coach Pete Fewing said. “He’s very comfortable taking the shot too, which is great. He doesn’t hesitate when he decides it’s time to pull the trigger.”

While Johnson came from another NCAA team, Opoku transferred from Lindsey Wilson College of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. Opoku was the leading scorer with the Blue Raiders and with the Orange, tallying nine goals and 24 points this season. Johnson scored the second goal against Vermont in the NCAA quarterfinals.

Opoku and Johnson will be facing Creighton, the top offense in the country, tonight for the College Cup semifinals at Cary, North Carolina.