Levonte Johnson named semifinalist for MAC Hermann Trophy

Syracuse forward Levonte Johnson was named as one of the 15 semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy, the highest honor in college soccer. He’s the first Orange player to be named a semifinalist since Miles Robinson in 2016.

At his fourth college in as many years, Johnson has excelled for the Orange, playing closer to his hometown of Brampton, Ontario. Johnson leads the team with 26 points, 10 goals, and is tied with striking mate Nathan Opoku with a team-leading six assists. Both transfers, Johnson and Opoku, received First-Team All-ACC honors as well as All-South Region First Team recognition by United Soccer Coaches.

Johnson’s game-breaking speed has led to seven game-winning goals, which leads the country. Against North Carolina in the ACC Quarterfinal, it was Johnson’s solo counterattacking run that provided the game’s only goal in the 86th minute. Johnson scored the eventual game-winning goal in the 42nd minute in a 2-1 win over Vermont in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight to send the Orange to their first College Cup since 2015 and second in program history.

No Syracuse player has won the Hermann Trophy, though current Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono was named a finalist in 2014. Voting for the three men’s finalists is live online and continues through Dec. 13. The men’s finalists will be released on Dec. 14 and the ceremony is on Jan. 6, 2023.

Syracuse plays on Friday, Dec. 9 against Creighton in the NCAA Semifinals, with a trip to SU’s first-ever national championship game appearance on the line.