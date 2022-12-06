Johnson, Opoku earn USC First Team All-South Region honors

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse forwards Levonte Johnson and Nathan Opoku earned United Soccer Coaches First Team All-South Region honors on Tuesday. The strikers have accounted for 19 of Syracuse’s 43 team goals in just their first season at Syracuse. Their attacking contributions have helped SU advance to its second-ever College Cup, where it faces Creighton on Friday.

Opoku transferred from Lindsey Wilson College and he’s notched nine goals and six assists so far this season. In the quarterfinals against Vermont last Saturday, Opoku assisted Johnson’s game-winning goal by sending a low cross from the left-side of the box in front of Johnson who tapped it into an open net. The goal broke a 1-1 tie to defeat the Catamounts 2-1.

After spending the three previous seasons at three different schools, Johnson has contributed a team-high 10 goals and added six assists. In the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals against North Carolina, Johnson scored the game-winner in the 86th minute. Russell Shealy made a routine save off the corner and immediately punted the ball upfield. Despite the low punt, a deflection allowed Johnson a one-on-one opportunity in front of goal. Johnson slotted the ball past the keeper to propel Syracuse into the next round of the tournament where the Orange eventually won.

Johnson also had the game-winner against then-No. 1 Clemson back in September, driving down the right side of the box, before roofing the ball into the net. Johnson leads the country with seven game-winning goals while Opoku has added three.