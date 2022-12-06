Top Stories
IVMF dissertation fund enables five Ph.D. candidates’ research on military topics
The recipients of the funding said they plan to use the money to travel to conferences, workshops, and conduct field research.
Wrap up 2022 with these 5 chart-topping albums
Every December, Spotify gives users a recap of their most popular artists, albums and songs. The likes of Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Zach Bryan were constants in this year's Spotify Wrapped.
Iran abolishing its morality police isn’t enough
The Iranian regime is only making these moves as publicity stunts to quell the protests that have hit the country and made waves internationally.