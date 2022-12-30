Top Stories
Syracuse falls to Minnesota 28-20 in Pinstripe Bowl to conclude once-hopeful season
After a 6-0 start to the season, Syracuse finished the year 7-6 with a disappointing 28-20 loss to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. Garrett Shrader finished 32-for-51 for 329 passing yards. Read more »
Observations from the Pinstripe Bowl: SU bottles up Ibrahim, Shrader’s sloppy play
Syracuse couldn't cap off its season with a Pinstripe Bowl win despite totaling 466 yards on offense. Syracuse led in almost every statistical category, but sloppy QB play and mediocre defense doomed the Orange. Read more »
SZA delivers more experimental, angrier return with 'SOS'
After a five year hiatus, SZA returns with “SOS”, an arguably better album than “Ctrl.” Read more »