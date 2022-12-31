Top Stories
Syracuse overcomes early struggles, fends off Boston College in 79-65 win
Syracuse found tertiary scorers in stretches, forced BC to turn the ball over and helped Edwards on the glass. Joe Girard III led all players with 24 points while Benny Williams finished third for the Orange with 16 in SU’s final game of 2022. Read more »
Syracuse falls to Minnesota 28-20 in Pinstripe Bowl to conclude once-hopeful season
After a 6-0 start to the season, Syracuse finished the year 7-6 with a disappointing 28-20 loss to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. Garrett Shrader finished 32-for-51 for 329 passing yards. Read more »
SZA delivers more experimental, angrier return with 'SOS'
After a five year hiatus, SZA returns with “SOS”, an arguably better album than “Ctrl.” Read more »