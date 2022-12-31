For the first time since the pandemic began, people felt a real sense of normalcy this year — they could finally gather together to celebrate, protest and support.

Syracuse University and the city joined together to stand up against antisemitism, the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the war in Ukraine. Students celebrated SU’s first national title for men’s soccer, a new university record for kills in volleyball, the first Block Party since 2019 and an undefeated start to the football season.

The Daily Orange photographers captured history in the making at these events this year. Here are some of the D.O.’s best photos of 2022.