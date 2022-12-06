Common Council is cracking down on illegal cannabis sales with new law

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Syracuse Common Council unanimously approved a law Monday that will make it easier for the city of Syracuse to enforce New York state’s current licensing requirement for cannabis sales.

The law authorizes the Syracuse Department of Law, which provides legal counsel to city officials and represents the city in court, to take necessary legal action to enforce the provisions of the 2021 Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act on behalf of the city of Syracuse. The bill is meant to address the “surge” in the retail sale of cannabis among vendors before they receive a license, or “gray markets.”

“The illegal sale of cannabis and cannabis products outside the confines of the Cannabis Law poses a danger to the communities, the public at large, and the individuals purchasing and consuming said cannabis and/or cannabis products,” the bill states.

New York state’s Cannabis Law allows adults 21 and older to possess up to three ounces of cannabis and up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis for personal use. Weeks before it was signed into law in March 2021, markets to sell marijuana sprouted across the city of Syracuse.

The Cannabis Law also outlines that no person can distribute or sell cannabis to consumers in New York without a proper license or permit. In October, a Syracuse University-area shop was closed due to illegally selling marijuana on the “gray market,” and New York state has not issued any licenses to legally sell marijuana.

In November, New York state’s Cannabis Control Board voted to award licenses to legally sell marijuana to 28 individuals who have been convicted of marijuana-related offenses and eight nonprofits which assist individuals with prior cannabis-related arrests. The licenses are part of the state’s Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensaries application program, which aims to ensure the first distributed licenses would go to individuals impacted by the “disproportionate enforcement of cannabis prohibition.”

Aaron Ghitelman, a spokesperson for New York state’s Office of Cannabis Management, said licenses are critical in the effort to establish a legal market to sell and distribute marijuana.

“There cannot be a legal, regulated market operating side-by-side with an illegal market — it undercuts the goals of the state’s Cannabis Law to protect public health and build an equitable market that works to undo the harms caused by the disproportionate enforcement of cannabis prohibition,” Ghitelman said in a statement.

Judge Gary L. Sharpe, United States District Judge from the Northern District of New York, temporarily barred New York state from awarding retail licenses for recreational cannabis in five different regions, including central New York.

The pending lawsuit blocks 63 of 175 total licenses that New York state planned to issue.

Moving forward, the new law passed by the Common Council will give the Department of Law the authority to shut down or fine businesses for illegal marijuana sales.

Other Business: