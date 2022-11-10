Here are the Veterans Day events happening in Syracuse this weekend

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Office of Veteran and Military Affairs and organizations around the city are hosting several Veterans Day events Friday.

Here’s how Syracuse University and Onondaga County are celebrating.

NVRC Veterans Day Celebration

The OVMF will host a Veterans Day Celebration ​at the National Veterans Resource Center on Friday. A ceremony in the K.G. Tan Auditorium is set to begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception.

Kari Mickinkle, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and an Office of Veteran Success official, will emcee the ceremony and U.S. Navy retired Rear Adm. Danelle Barrett will be the keynote speaker. Mickinkle and Barret, both SU alums, will join additional alumni speakers including OVMF Director Dwayne Murray and student-veteran Anthony Ruscitto.

The reception is set to take place in the NVRC’s Bisignano Grand Hall following around an hour of remarks from the speakers.

SU’s 5k Fun Run

A Veterans Day 5K Fun Run is set to take place on Friday morning at 6:30 a.m. Runners will complete two laps on a path that starts at the Schine Student Center and finishes on the Shaw Quadrangle.

Armistice Day commemoration

The Veterans For Peace and Beyond War and Militarism committees, which are both part of the Syracuse Peace Council, will hold an event commemorating Veterans Day. The group will hold a traditional moment of silence at 11:00 a.m. and ring ceremonial bells.

The event, titled “Life-Affirming Alternatives to War and Militarism,” is set to take place in Billings Park — S. Salina & E. Adams St. — at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Veterans Council ceremony

The Onondaga County Veterans Council will host an event to support local veterans from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Oncenter War Memorial, or Memorial Hall. The event will feature tributes, music and awards.

A ceremony at the Onondaga County Korea/Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the corner of East Onondaga & S. Warren Street is set to take place after the event.

Emma Kelly | Design Editor