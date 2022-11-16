Tips and tricks to get the most out of Black Friday this year

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

For some, the day after Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday season, as fall fades into the rearview. Some people hit play on the holiday music and movies, and pull their decór out of the attic. But for others, the Friday after Thanksgiving means one thing — Black Friday.

Bargain hunters everywhere relish in the opportunity to save a few bucks and get ahead on their holiday gift shopping, and this year is no exception. Discounts are expected to reach record levels this Black Friday, with Adobe predicting that they will increase by 32%. In order to prepare for the busiest shopping day of the year, The Daily Orange Culture Staff has compiled a list of tips and tricks to help maximize savings and to shop efficiently.

Do your research

Brands frequently post to their social media accounts for deals and promotions so make sure you’re following all your favorite retailers to stay informed. Major retailers, like Target, Macy’s and Best Buy have started to release their Black Friday catalogs, which include early details on tech, clothing and toys.

Whether you’re treating yourself or planning your holiday haul, scouring sites for online and in-person deals ahead of the holiday is your best bet for scoring big on Black Friday. Price comparison extensions, like Honey and CamelCamelCamel, might help find lower details and coupons that aren’t already available online. And signing up for loyalty programs at your favorite stores (or checking your spam inbox) might also yield bigger deals than those available on sites.

Make a plan

When it comes time to cash in on those Black Friday deals, you’re going to want a list of who you’re shopping for and where. If you’re hitting up shops in person, a list will guide you through where you need to go and who you’re buying for. Based on your research, it might be advantageous to select a few items to look for in store so the thrill of shopping doesn’t overtake your judgment.

If you’re shopping online, consolidate your hauls to the stores you want to order from. Check to see if there are any deals after spending a certain amount of money, like free shipping or 20% off. Deals vary by store, so be sure to scope out the items and shipping costs for your favorite stores ahead of time.

Stick to your budget

The best way to make sure you don’t overspend on the biggest shopping day of the year is to establish your budget ahead of time.

With doorbusters and surprise sales, it’s easy to add just one more thing to your cart. But those sales are meant to draw customers in, and to entice them on things that they don’t need. And be wary of buying the cheapest options, as the quality of materials may not live up to the advertised price chops.

Show up early

If you’re partial to online shopping, many businesses have started their sales early on their sites. You can easily snag a deal days or even weeks before Black Friday — monitor your favorite brands’ sites and keep an eye out for price cuts.

But if shopping in-store is more your forte, the same advice applies: get to the store early, get the best deals on limited items, beat traffic and skip the crowds. Some stores open the night of Thanksgiving, right at midnight or very early the morning of Black Friday. Again, do your research on which stores open when. In Syracuse, Destiny Mall will open at 7:00 a.m. and Walmart will open at 6:00 a.m.

Bring a friend

Don’t go shopping alone. Another person can help make your experience much safer and more efficient. A friend could help keep your place in line, keep you safe and help making rational decisions. Avoiding buying unnecessary items or products could be avoided with a voice of reason and could help save money later in the weekend.