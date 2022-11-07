Start Reading
Letter from the Editor
Dear readers,
Jim Boeheim made it clear at Syracuse men's basketball media day the goal this year was the same as every year — make it to the NCAA Tournament. Felisha Legette-Jack said Syracuse's women's basketball could “shock the world” and bring as many as 35,000 fans into the Dome. The men's and women's sides have ambitious goals despite both teams reaching new lows last season. Boeheim had his first losing season of his career, and the women's team was sub .500 for the first time in 14 years. But this year, the men's side returns two mainstays in Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard while the women's side used the transfer portal to pick up Dyaisha Fair and Olivia Owens. And both teams welcomed two talented freshmen as well in Judah Mintz and Lexi McNabb. As Syracuse heads into its opening games, The Daily Orange's 2022 Basketball Guide previews the Orange's season on the hardwood.
Thanks for reading,
Anish Vasudevan
