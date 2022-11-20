Opponent Preview: What to know about Penn State

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

On Thursday against Long Island, Syracuse trailed 14-13 by the end of the first quarter. But across the next two quarters, the Orange outscored the Sharks 55-27, highlighted by a 32-point third quarter, which gave Syracuse control of the game in the eventual 85-63 win.

Cheyenne McEvans made her first appearance in a SU uniform and Georgia Woolley returned to action for the first time since the season-opener against Stony Brook. Both players combined for 14 points off the bench. As in other games this season, Dyaisha Fair led all scorers with 22 points while Saniaa Wilson, Asia Strong and Teisha Hyman all scored in double-digits.

SU faces its first Power 5 test of the season, visiting Penn State on Monday. Like the Orange, the Nittany Lions are off to an undefeated start, but have played a very light schedule. Syracuse looks for its third consecutive win over Penn State.

Here’s everything you need to know about Penn State (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten):

All time series

Penn State leads 16-3.

Last time they played

After trailing 22-14 at the end of the first quarter, Syracuse outscored Penn State in the final three quarters to win 82-72 in December 2020. The Orange took advantage of PSU’s 24 turnovers, scoring 24 points off them.

Kiara Lewis carried the Orange offensively, scoring 26 points and shooting 10-of-24 from the field. Tiana Mangakahia and Digna Strautmane both added 14 points each.

Syracuse struggled from behind the arc, converting 5-of-29 from deep. But it scored 46 points in the paint and added 17 free throws to compensate. The Nittany Lions had cut their deficit to as low as four with just under five minutes remaining, but the Orange closed the game on a 11-5 run to get their third win of the season.

The Nittany Lions report

Though Penn State hasn’t played anyone in the Power Five yet, it comes off a 63-point win over Bryant as four different players scored in double-digits. It’s off to a strong start, but PSU hasn’t had a winning season since 2016-17.

The Nittany Lions are a strong offensive team, averaging 79 points per game, which is 48th in the country, per Her Hoop Stats. They convert from the field at a 47.6% clip and average 15 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks 35th and 57th in Division-I, per Her Hoop Stats.

Penn State also steals the ball 14.5 times per game, which can pose a challenge for the Orange, who average 16.8 turnovers per game. In the 96-33 win over Bryant, the Bulldogs turned the ball over 33 times, and Penn State cashed in on 14 points off those mistakes.

How Syracuse beats Penn State

Penn State hasn’t faced as strong an offense as Syracuse, but likewise, SU hasn’t faced as tough of a defense as the Nittany Lions. Defensively, as PSU converts at a 32% clip from beyond the arc, the Orange need to force outside shots by being a dominant defensive presence inside the paint.

Syracuse should hopefully have Dariauna Lewis back from an illness to be alongside Strong. Assuming Woolley and McEvans play, it will be the first time the Orange’s roster has all been fully healthy. Woolley provides a jump shot threat that wasn’t there in her absence and the Australian can complement Fair or Hyman coming off the bench.

Lewis opened up the season with three straight double-doubles and is the only SU player to have double-digit rebounds. She’ll be aggressive on the glass on both ends, creating second chances and limiting Penn State to just one shot in its possession.

Stat to know: 17.3

In nearly 20% of its opponent possessions, Penn State steals the ball, creating turnovers and points in transition. The 17.3% mark is eighth best in the country, per Her Hoop Stats. The Nittany Lions average 14.5 steals per game and are led by Makenna Marisa and Leilani Kapinus, who have 11 and 17 steals, respectively. Kapinus notched nine steals in the team’s win over Fairfield.

Player to watch: Leilano Kapinus, guard, No. 5



The redshirt sophomore guard earned a selection to the Big Ten All-Freshman team last season and in the early part of this year, she’s averaging a near double-double with 12.8 points and 8.0 rebounds. She averaged just 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 2021-22.

For a guard, she’s very defensively skilled, notching 17 steals throughout the first four games. Last season, her 33 blocks, 59 steals and 165 rebounds ranked fourth, seventh and ninth, respectively, by a freshman in the program.