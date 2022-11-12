Forward Olivia Owens announces departure from Syracuse

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Forward Olivia Owens announced on Saturday that she will “voluntarily withdraw” from Syracuse University, Owens said on Instagram. After playing in Syracuse’s exhibition game against Le Moyne, Owens did not play or attend the season-opener against Stony Brook and Colgate because of “team rules,” head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and an SU Athletics spokesperson confirmed.

“I have never been one to start something and not finish,” Owens said in the post. “I came to Syracuse with every intention to do just that. I wanted to win and do so along with my teammates and in front of my family. Unfortunately, events have occurred that have caused me to make the difficult decision to voluntarily withdraw.”

Legette-Jack, then at Buffalo, originally recruited Owens twice — once out of high school and another time after Owens entered the transfer following her time at Maryland. Owens declined both times, but Legette-Jack tried again after Owens reentered the portal after her time at Kentucky. Owens committed to Syracuse and Legette-Jack on April 15.

“She (was) definitely worth the wait three times,” Legette-Jack had said on Nov. 1.

Graduating from Niskayuna High School in Albany as the No. 5 post player and the No. 34 overall by ESPN, Owens went to Maryland, averaging 4.4 minutes, 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game as a freshman. During her sophomore year, she played just one game and took a medical redshirt because of a battle with mononucleosis. By the time she arrived at Maryland, two of the coaches she had been recruited by at UMD had left. In spring 2020, Owens entered the transfer portal.

Owens then committed to Kentucky, where she saw increased numbers, averaging 3.7 points per game in 53 appearances in two seasons from 2020-22. But former Kentucky head coach Matthew Mitchell, who recruited her, got a head injury prior to Owens arrival and couldn’t coach. Her mother, Vanessa, said the opportunity to be a post player in the SEC is what led her to Kentucky.

After entering the transfer portal for the second time, Owens returned closer to home, committing to Syracuse and Legette-Jack with two years of eligibility remaining. She was named a summer captain, too. In the Orange’s exhibition win over Le Moyne, she played just six minutes, grabbing two rebounds.