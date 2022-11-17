Strong 3rd quarter propels Syracuse to 85-63 win over Long Island

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Georgia Woolley had just made her return to the lineup for Syracuse after being out with injury since the Orange’s season-opener. But in the third quarter, Woolley started to set her feet and make quick steals for SU, jumping on a Long Island pass to keep the ball in the Sharks’ half.

Woolley got the ball down to Teisha Hyman, who took a fadeaway and nailed the long 2-pointer. Felisha Legette-Jack responded with an emphatic fist bump while LIU head coach Rene Haynes called a timeout.

Going into the timeout, Syracuse now had a 13-0 run in just over two minutes. It cemented the Orange’s 85-63 victory over Long Island, a team that led for more minutes in the first half. In the opening 30 minutes, SU was outrebounded and only made three 3-pointers. But Teisha Hyman scored all of her 13 points in the second half, securing the Orange’s second 4-0 start in the last three seasons.

Syracuse struggled from the jump, trailing for the entirety of the first quarter. It was without routine forward Dariauna Lewis, who was out with an illness. Kyra Wood replaced Lewis in the lineup, and lost the opening tipoff to LIU. De’Asia Thomas knocked the contested jumper down, while on the other end, Asia Strong’s layup down the right side of the basket couldn’t even find the rim.

The Orange’s five first quarter turnovers hindered them from taking a lead even as they shot better from the field. LIU’s Emaia O’Brien passed to Claire Henson, but Woolley got a tip of the ball. Legette-Jack angrily yelled at the referee for the call. On the ensuing possession for the Sharks, O’Brien drove down the center of the lane and drew a shooting foul. O’Brien missed the first one and made the second one.

Syracuse still had a chance to take one last shot in the first quarter. But on the inbound pass, Dyaisha Fair didn’t have her feet fully in bounds. Legette-Jack pleaded with the referee, saying “She stepped out! She stepped out!” The Orange got the ball back on a steal, but lost any opportunity to tie or take the lead.

SU’s shooting improved by 12% in the second quarter, and the Sharks’ shooting percentage dipped to 26% for the half. Fair got multiple tips on LIU’s passes, throwing off its momentum. And on shots, Strong started to contest everything inside, forcing errant long range shots from Long Island.

Fair knocked down a 3-pointer to start the second quarter, and she also assisted on the final points of the half. Fair stood at the top of the arc in the waning seconds of the first half. Fair drove inside, something that LIU was preparing before by crowding near the hoop.

As the Sharks’ defense came down on Fair inside, the Orange’s starting point guard turned and kicked the ball outside to Asia Strong. Strong pulled up from beyond the arc and beat the buzzer to give SU a 36-27 lead into halftime.

At the start of the third quarter, the Orange used quick passes to throw off the Sharks. Fair stood at the top of the key before whipping a pass to Cheynne McEvans. McEvans used the exact same passing motion to send the ball down to an open Saniaa Wilson, who scored on an open layup to make the score 44-36.

Hyman also started to convert after missing all four of her shot attempts in the first 30 minutes of play. She made two midrange jumpers in the first three minutes. But really started to get involved in the third quarter’s latter stages.

With over four minutes left in the third quarter, Hyman drove down the left side and then flicked a no-look pass to Strong, who scored and drew the foul. This started the Orange’s final drive. Rice immediately got a steal on the Sharks’ transition pass. Rice passed to Hyman, who then threw down low to Wilson, who scored to move the Orange’s point total to 48.

Syracuse made another stop, but on the next possession down, Fair was shaken up a bit on the contact with Henson. After taking a few deep breaths, Fair was on the charity stripe and made one of two shots. But Strong got the rebound on Fair’s miss, setting up another score for Saniaa Wilson. On the very next possession, Long Island’s Ashley Austin lost control of the ball and Woolley subsequently got the ball again and scored on a jumper.

Fair watched as the clock ticked down, she threw a high pass to Hyman, who bobbled the ball, but eventually got full control of it. She curled back toward the foul line and nailed a floater to make the score 68-41 at the end of the third quarter. In the last five minutes of the period, Syracuse went on a 26-7 run.

Hyman and Fair then both converted from beyond the arc to start the fourth quarter. Both players played in the final 15 minutes of play for the first time this season. But each got subbed out in the final five minutes as backups Ava Irvin, Kennedi Perkins and Lexi McNabb made their routine fourth quarter appearances in another blowout win for SU.