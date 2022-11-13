Syracuse University reports 13 student, 9 faculty active COVID-19 cases

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse University reported 22 active COVID-19 cases Friday, according to a university spokesperson.

The university reported 13 student COVID-19 cases and nine faculty and staff cases, Sarah Scalese, SU’s senior associate vice president for communications, told The Daily Orange.

Cases among students increased by four from the nine cases SU reported to The D.O. on Oct. 22, and decreased among staff members by one from cases the university reported on Oct. 21.

Onondaga County reported 107 cases and two new deaths as of Thursday, a decrease from October’s peak of 311 cases.

Gretchen Ritter, SU’s vice chancellor, provost and chief academic officer, encouraged those who are eligible – anyone who received their last shot two or more months ago – to sign up for a COVID-19 booster shot in a September news release.

In the release, Ritter wrote that New York state’s distribution plans prioritize pharmacies and haven’t expanded to include universities. As of Sunday, SU has not announced whether students will be required to receive an additional COVID-19 booster shot before the start of the spring semester.

The Barnes Center at the Arch will offer two flu vaccine clinics before the end of the semester for students to receive their required shot, with one on Monday from 1:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m. and the second on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.