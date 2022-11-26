Syracuse sweeps Post with 6-1 win

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Multiple players battled along the boards for the puck before it squirted out to Tatum White. White carried it through the neutral zone, driving forward, starting a Syracuse attack. White looked up, seeing a slashing run from Rayla Clemons right in front of the net. Clemons separated from her marker and White found her on a perfect pass. Clemons controlled the puck, faking out Grace Glasrud in net, sliding it into the open goal to give Syracuse a 1-0 lead.

Clemons’ goal six and a half minutes into the game was the first of three in the opening period for Syracuse (7-9-1, 4-0 College Hockey America), which defeated Post (1-13, 1-8 New England Women’s Hockey Alliance) 6-1. The Orange dominated for the second straight game, after defeating Post 10-0 on Friday.

Syracuse wasted no time doubling its lead, scoring just nine seconds after it opened the scoring. Sarah Thompson scored at the back post for her seventh goal on the season. Lauren Bellefontaine cleanly won a draw, sliding the puck to Terryn Mozes, who wristed a shot from distance for her first goal of the season halfway through the period.

The Orange dominated play throughout, outshooting the Eagles 63-9 for the game, 16-2, 23-4, and 24-3 in each period. Thompson led the Orange with eight shots on goal to go along with her two goals. Clemons had seven shots on goal while Sarah Marchand and Mae Batherson each had five.

Syracuse did well to foil any attacks from Post, limiting any dangerous opportunities for the Eagles. Amelia Van Vliet was only called upon on a few occasions to make saves, finishing with eight saves on the game.

After the flurry of goals in the opening period, the Orange offense continued to put pressure on the Post defense. Erin Brousseau recorded her second goal of the season for the lone goal in the second period. In the third period, Thompson got her second goal of the game before Bellefontaine made it 6-0 for Syracuse. SU recorded at least six goals for the second time this season after doing it three times last season.

SU clicked on all fronts against Post on Saturday, but it was held in check on the power play. Special teams has been a strength for Syracuse all season long, but the Orange went 0-5 in man-up scenarios against Post, and the Eagles’ lone goal came on a power play.

Syracuse’s also dominated in the faceoff circle, winning 40 out of 58 draws in the game. SU’s ability to win draws in the offensive zone allowed it to keep sustained pressure on Post all game long.