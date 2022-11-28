2 Syracuse players earn weekly CHA honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After back-to-back wins against Post over the weekend, two Syracuse players earned College Hockey America honors. Junior forward Sarah Thompson won CHA Forward of the Week for the second time, while freshman Maya D’Arcy won Defenseman of the Week. Both were key contributors in Syracuse’s wins, outscoring Post 16-1 over the two-game stretch.

Syracuse scored a program record 10 goals on Friday. Thompson scored three of them, recording her first collegiate hat trick. The hat trick was the second on the season for Syracuse after Madison Primeau netted three goals against Lindenwood on Nov. 4. Thompson scored a goal in each period of Syracuse’s victory. She doubled SU’s lead less than six minutes into the game, before adding Syracuse’s sixth goal five minutes into the second, and then scored Syracuse’s final goal halfway through the final period.

Thompson continued her hot streak in the second game, scoring two more and assisting another. With Syracuse up 1-0 in the first period, Primeau controlled the puck in the offensive zone. Primeau took her time, finding Thompson at the back post, who slapped it past the goalie to give SU a 2-0 advantage. She scored later on in the third period, along with assisting Erin Brousseau in the second period. Her seven-point performance from the weekend gives her 14 on the season to lead all Syracuse players.

D’Arcy recorded a career-high three assists in the 10-0 victory on Friday. The freshman had two assists going into the game, but equaled her total during the first period, setting up Brousseau and Thompson. D’Arcy linked up with Thompson again on Syracuse’s 10th goal of the game. The freshman also recorded a career-high seven shots against Post, providing an attacking option from the backline.