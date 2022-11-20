Syracuse overcomes 2nd-half deficit, defeats Penn 2-1 in overtime

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

It only took one minute in extra time to complete what Giona Leibold had been trying to do all game. Leibold crossed the ball in from the left side of the box — where he had been sending balls in from all game — and it finally got past the compact Quaker back line.

Levonte Johnson was on the other end of it, smashing the ball into the roof of the net to break the deadlock and give Syracuse a 2-1 lead. Immediately, Johnson pointed for the corner flag and the entire team mobbed him.

In their first meeting in 101 years, the Orange beat the Quakers 2-1 in extra time in blustery conditions at SU Soccer Stadium. Syracuse (15-2-4, 5-1-2 Atlantic Coast) controlled much of the play, but Penn (13-2-3, 6-1 Ivy League) stayed in the match throughout, and even scared the Orange by scoring first. Syracuse advances to the third round to play Cornell, the only opponent this year it hasn’t beaten.

Syracuse secured its 15th win of the year, its most since 2015, the only other time it won the ACC Championship. Syracuse’s No. 3 seed is its highest ever seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Orange qualified six times from 2012-2019, including a trip to the College Cup in 2015, but missed it the past two seasons. Noah Singlemann and Amferny Sinclair were the only two players from Syracuse’s 2019 NCAA quarterfinal run to feature against Penn.

The Orange nearly scored twice in the first extra time period. Just minutes after Johnson’s go-ahead goal, Syracuse had a breakaway chance. Nick Christoffersen came out to scoop up the ball, and he was outside the box when he did so, but no foul for handball was called, much to the incredulity of the fans and the Syracuse bench alike. Head coach Ian McIntyre couldn’t believe it — repeatedly tapping his arm to indicate a hand ball.

But despite the no-call, the Orange put the Quakers away in the second overtime period. A last ditch Penn corner kick — with the Quaker goalie up in the box — bounced around threateningly in the box before Kocevski cleared it away to seal the win.

After some slow midfield play in the early going of the match, SU and its two first team All-ACC forwards tried to push forward on the break like they have all year. Nathan Opoku started three attacks to Johnson in the opening 15 minutes, but all three fizzled out. Another five minutes later, a Johnson-led attack pinballed around the box for over a minute before materializing into nothing.

Syracuse has gotten used to controlling possession all year, but Penn sat back and allowed it even more time on the ball in the first half than it’s been used to. SU pushed forward every chance it got, but the final pass was often lacking. Syracuse got its best chance of the first half in the 28th minute. Leibold fired a ball from the left corner of the box to Johnson at the near post, but Johnson was just a step too slow to tap it in from point-blank range at the back post.

Penn gave Syracuse a serious scare in the final minutes of the first half, unleashing a shot from well outside the box that clanged off the underside of the bar and bounced on the grass before going out.

Syracuse started the second half with a flurry of shots in the opening minutes, forcing a couple corner kicks. But on the other end, Penn secured a corner kick. Stas Korzeniowski, who scored one of Penn’s three goals against Rutgers in the first round, headed the cross from the short corner kick into the air. His teammate, Nick Schimbeno, took advantage of a disoriented Russell Shealy to stun Syracuse and take the lead.

Minutes later, Penn twice exposed Syracuse on the counter attack. Charlie Gaffney beat Olu Oyegunle up the right side and passed the ball inside, but Abdi Salim blocked the shot. Just a couple minutes later, Penn found itself on the break again, but Russell Shealy dove on the attempt.

After 50 minutes of strong play, Syracuse seemed lost.

“Push the midfield!,” head coach Ian McIntyre yelled.

As if on cue, Kocevski drove the ball down the pitch with men in the box. Amidst poor weather conditions, Syracuse’s build-up play had often been lethargic. But almost as if a harbinger for future success, the Quaker penalty box suddenly became illuminated in sunlight. Kocevski found Opoku at the penalty spot, and he smashed the ball past Christoffersen to tie the game in the span of just seven minutes.

Play slowed down after the Orange equalizer, but with about just 20 minutes remaining, Penn counterattacked. Korzeniowski sprinted down the left wing before passing it off to Gaffney, who had a step on his man in the box and only Shealy to beat. But with possibly his best save in a season, the ACC Tournament MVP ran out and stuck his leg out to block a potential Quaker game-winner.

For the remainder of the half, both Syracuse and Penn enjoyed attacking spells in each other’s final thirds. Penn remarkably kept the ball in and around Syracuse’s box for several minutes off several set pieces in the final 15 minutes of regulation, but regulation ended a 1-1 and the Orange put away the Quakers to move onto to the third round.