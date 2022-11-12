Syracuse’s nonconference struggles continue, lose to Princeton 1-0

Toward the end of the first period, the puck got dumped into the Syracuse defensive zone, putting the Orange on the back foot.

Issy Wunder didn’t have much time to get a shot off, so she quickly one timed an attempt towards the net. The freshman’s shot beat Arielle DeSmet at the near post, for her first career goal for Princeton to give them a 1-0 lead over Syracuse with two minutes remaining in the first period.

Wunder’s goal turned out to be the game winner for No.15 Princeton (3-3, 1-3 ECAC) who defeated Syracuse (5-9-1, 4-0 CHA) 1-0. It was the second day in a row that the Tigers defeated the Orange after a 4-2 victory last night. SU was shutout for the fifth time in the season, all coming against non-conference opponents. Syracuse battled against the Tigers, but Princeotn dominated play, having 17 more shots than the Orange.

The loss for Syracuse means they’ve won just one non-conference game throughout the season. SU remains 4-0 in CHA play, but its struggled against tougher opponents like Princeton, St. Lawrence and Clarkson.

Syracuse had a couple of chances in the first period when Tatum White fired a shot that was padded away by Jennifer Olnowhich, White finished with five total shots. Sarah Marchand beat two defenders along the boards and darted towards the goal, backhanding a shot towards the net that whisked just wide of the post.

The second period proved to be a physical battle between the two teams, but the Orange were unable to find an equalizer. Princeton continued to push to try and extend its lead, but Arielle DeSmet sent away any shot that was sent her way. DeSmet flashed some leather with a key glove save on Fillier early on in the period. With 90 seconds remaining, Emerson O’Leary was sent through on a one on one with DeSmet. O’Leary held the puck until the last second, trying to fake out DeSmet who went to ground early, but covered up the puck right at the goaline. After a lengthy review, the call on the ice stood, DeSmet’s eighth save of the period; she finished with 29 saves on the game.

Much like the previous period, scoring chances for Syracuse were few and far between. Mikk Todd fired a shot into traffic in front of the Princeton goal, but Olnowhich was equal to it denying it with her left pad. Syracuse tried to scrap and fight to create chances, but Princeton’s defense remained strong, breaking up any dangerous opportunities SU created. DeSmett made a couple of highlight saves in the period denying Katherin Khramstov who was set up by Fillier.

Kharamstove backhanded a shot from point blank range, but DeSmet was equal to it, sticking her glove out to deflect the shot wide. DeSmet was pulled with 80 seconds remaining as Syracuse pushed for a tying goal, but the Orange couldn’t find one. Wunder came up with a clutch block with under 10 seconds remaining, denying Mae Batherson who fired a shot toward goal.