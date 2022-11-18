Syracuse, Mercyhurst postpone weekend series

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Due to inclement weather, Syracuse’s weekend series against Mercyhurst has been postponed. The Orange were supposed to travel to Erie, Pennsylvania, for games on Nov. 18th and Nov. 19th against the Lakers, but the series will now be played at a later, to-be-determined date. This announcement is a follow-up from yesterday’s release that postponed tonight’s game and stated that a decision about Saturday’s game would be announced today.

Syracuse (6-9, 4-0 College Hockey America) looked to extend its conference winning streak against Mercyhurst (6-6, 1-1 CHA), but this weekend’s weather didn’t give it the chance. Although it lost both of its games against Princeton last weekend, Syracuse dominated against RIT and Lindenwood in its four prior games. SU swept both of its conference foes and outscored the two teams 13-5 to start conference play undefeated.

As for Mercyhurst, it lost three of its last four games after getting demolished by Cornell in Ithaca and splitting its first conference series with Penn State last weekend. The Lakers were set to play their first home games in over a month after playing Penn State, Cornell and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on the road.

Additionally, this weekend was supposed to be the first time Syracuse and Mercyhurst met on the ice since last season’s CHA Championship game. Although the Orange took a commanding 2-0 lead, the Lakers responded with two unanswered goals, forcing overtime. With 12:30 left in the overtime period, Sarah Thompson scored a championship-winning rebound goal to win SU’s second CHA title in program history.

Syracuse is slated to host Post for a two-game series next Friday and Saturday while Mercyhurst will host St. Lawrence on Tuesday and Wednesday. Syracuse is also scheduled to host Mercyhurst on February 10th and 11th.