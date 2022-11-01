SU remains No. 4 for 3rd consecutive week

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse (12-2-3, 5-1-2 Atlantic Coast) remained No. 4 in the weekly United Soccer Coaches poll for the third consecutive week following a 1-1 draw with Boston College to close out its regular season. The Orange sit behind No. 1 Washington, No. 2 Kentucky and No. 3 Duke. The Blue Devils are also the top seed in the ACC Tournament.

On Friday, Boston College jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after an over-the-top through ball forced a corner from the left. Ted Cargill sent in the cross and Walker Davey used his head to get it into the upper-right corner as goalkeeper Russell Shealy didn’t even move for the ball, watching the ball go into the net.

After the Orange remained scoreless for the remainder of the first half, their offense finally generated several opportunities in the second.

In the 64th minute, Syraucse got its equalizer as Nathan Opoku slipped in a short through ball into the box for Curt Calov. Calov couldn’t gather possession, but Opoku continued his run from behind and got a touch and was tripped in the box for a penalty. Jeorgio Kocevski, who made his first appearance since receiving a red card against Louisville, slotted the ball in to tie the game. Though SU had many more chances afterwards, nothing found the back of the net.

In its previous game, Syracuse clinched the ACC Atlantic Division title for the first time since 2014 with a 1-1 draw at NC State. As the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament, Syracuse will host the winner of No. 7 seed North Carolina and the No. 10 seeded Eagles.