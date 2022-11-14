Syracuse earns No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament, will play winner of Rutgers-UPenn

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

After beating Clemson 2-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship on Sunday, Syracuse (14-2-4, 5-1-2 ACC) earned the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. This is the highest seed the Orange have ever received following two seasons of missing the tournament.

The Orange have a bye in the first round, but host the next three rounds at SU Soccer Stadium. They will begin the second round against either Penn or Rutgers on Nov. 20. The College Cup, which includes the semifinals and championship game, will be played in Cary, North Carolina, where the Orange won on Sunday.

The Orange started the year unranked after two disappointing seasons in ACC play. But buoyed by a few key transfers, the veteran squad started the year 7-0-1. The Orange beat then-No.1 Clemson and then-No. 4 Wake Forest, both on the road. They spent the past eight weeks in the top 10 of the United Soccer Coaches rankings. Syracuse was ranked third in last week’s poll and currently ranks first in RPI.

Syracuse won its first ACC Atlantic division title since 2014 and its first ACC Championship since 2015. After beating Clemson on Sunday, head coach Ian McIntyre himself revealed that he voted for defending NCAA champion Tigers to win the conference title.

Last week, McIntyre received ACC Coach of the Year honors for the second time and SU placed five players on the All-ACC teams. Transfer forwards Levonte Johnson and Nathan Opoku were named to the first team while Russell Shealy was named to the second team. Jeorgio Kocevski and Christian Curti were named to the third team.

Syracuse has made seven trips to the NCAA Tournament, including six times from 2012 to 2019. SU received its highest-ever seed (No. 6) and reached its only College Cup in 2015, where it lost to Clemson on penalty kicks in the semifinals.