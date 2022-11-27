Curt Calov instrumental on both ends in season-high 86 minutes

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Curt Calov scored more points for SU last year as a freshman than any other returning player. But when Colin Biros returned for a fifth year and Lorenzo Boselli transferred in, he found himself absent from the starting lineup despite having the quality that head coach Ian McIntyre said could start at most other programs across the country.

Against Cornell, Calov made no mistake in the starting lineup for just the third time this season.

Calov was instrumental in No. 3 Syracuse’s (16-2-4, 5-1-2 Atlantic Coast) 1-0 win over No. 14 Cornell (14-4-1, 5-1-1 Ivy) to move on to the NCAA Quarterfinals. The All-ACC Freshman Team member from a year ago has been a key substitute for most of the year, but against Cornell, he earned his first start since September and played a season-high 86 minutes. He blocked shots and stole passes on the defensive end while running rampant down the right wing to catalyze Syracuse’s attack.

In Syracuse’s 2-1 loss to Cornell on Oct. 4, the Orange were stymied by Big Red’s compact 4-4-2 defensive formation and struggled to advance past the midfield. Cornell’s narrow formation and frequent fouling (a season-high 25) held up Syracuse’s counter attacks. The Big Red got onto seemingly every second ball.

This afternoon, Syracuse focused much more of its energy on the wide areas, where Calov shone.

“The way we wanted to play today as well was to try to create some opportunities with Giona [Leibold] and Curt out wide,” McIntyre said, “and I thought [Calov] was terrific.”

Amferny Sinclair, who usually plays alongside Jeorgio Kocevski in the center of the midfield, was out. Noah Singelmann slid over from his usual right wingback position to replace Sinclair and Calov took Singelmann’s place on the wing.

“Today we saw a lot of spaces out wide,” Leibold said. “Jeorgio [Kocevski] and Noah in the center of the midfield got enough space to go out wide and switch from one side to the other and today was much better.”

In a first half where Syracuse dominated both possession and chances, Calov was one of the key drivers for the attack and in transition.

Off a defensive takeaway in the 22nd minute, Jeorgio Kocevski tried to find Calov on the wing to start the counter, but his pass was slightly deflected. Calov tracked it down on the sideline and flicked it over his head to Nathan Opoku in the Cornell half. Opoku gave it right back to Calov, who drew a foul as he tried to continue the break.

Four minutes later, Calov nearly got on the scoresheet himself. On a free kick from 25-30 yards out, he sent a low, driven ball to the near post which nearly beat Friedberg.

And only five minutes after that, he proved his worth on the defensive end. Cornell was in its best attacking chance of the half, and had created an overload on the left side of the box. But when the ball made its way to the right side of the box, Calov was the only SU player separating two Cornell players from the ball. Connor Drought took a touch on the ball in open space and tested Russell Shealy at the near post. But Calov dove on the ground in front of Drought and blocked the shot with his back.

Calov also delivered some dangerous balls to teammates on set pieces. When on the field, Calov almost always takes Syracuse’s free kicks, and today was no different.

“His dead ball service as well put some balls in some areas where I think some of our guys would’ve liked those chances back,” McIntyre said.

Just minutes into the second half, Calov set up for a free kick on the right wing about 30 yards from the net. He lofted a ball that dipped over the Cornell backline to Abdi Salim and Boselli at the back post. Boselli tried to get his head on it and Salim tried to stretch his foot out to tap it in. But the ball fell just out of reach from both players and landed out of bounds.

Salim and Boselli immediately realized how close they had come to notching the breakthrough goal. They each put their head in their hands in frustration and Salim placed his hands on Boselli’s shoulders.

Ten minutes from the final whistle, with Syracuse still searching for a goal, Calov delivered another threatening ball. This time, he drove a long free kick from the sideline to Christian Curti, who outjumped his defender at the back post but headed the ball over the crossbar.

Although it was his wide partner who scored the game-winning goal, Calov earned much appreciation from Leibold for his play.

“Curt was big time today,” Leibold said. “Offensively also defensively. He worked so much for the team, he ran so much, he put in great crosses. Great performance.”