Sam Hartman, A.T. Perry torch Syracuse in 45-35 loss

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C — Just like he did a season ago, passing for 330 yards for three touchdowns, Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman torched the Orange. And just like that 40-37 overtime game, Hartman’s main target was A.T Perry.

In 2021, Perry only needed three receptions to notch 137 yards and three touchdowns — including the overtime game-winner — and on Saturday, he easily handled a Syracuse secondary, grabbing 10 receptions for 119 yards.

Though Syracuse (6-5, 3-4 Atlantic Coast) improved offensively, Hartman’s 331 passing yards and four touchdowns proved too much for the SU defense as the Orange fell 45-35 to Wake Forest (7-4, 3-4 ACC). The Demon Deacons snapped a three-game skid of their own while handing the Orange their fifth straight loss.

“Those guys have got a lot of history together and obviously they’re really good,” head coach Dino Babers said of Hartman and Perry. “They just have that thing. They’ve worked well with each other. Sam knows where to put the ball and (Perry) knows where the ball’s gonna be.”

Syracuse’s offense went stagnant in the third quarter, but in the first half, it found production that it had been lacking for a few games. On the opening drive, Syracuse found the end zone, scoring a touchdown for the first time since the fourth quarter of its Oct. 29 game against Notre Dame. It utilized Sean Tucker frequently on the ground, using him for five plays on the drive.

On the opening play from scrimmage, Tucker bounced outside the right tackle and found a hole for a gain of 13. Then, he capped off the drive with a 9-yard wildcat run, bouncing on the left and stretching to break the goal line. Tucker finished 106 yards on 16 attempts, inching closer to third on SU’s all-time list.

Shrader finished 17-of-31 for 324 yards, the most passing yards he’s had in an SU uniform. His 191 total first half passing yards was more than the Orange’s combined passing yard total in the last two games.

But Tucker and Shrader were supported by a much different offensive line. The injuries that have plagued Syracuse so much this season continued as tackle Matthew Bergeron and guard Kalan Ellis didn’t travel because of an undisclosed injury. Shrader said this occurred Wednesday. On the defensive end, Mikel Jones departed from the game injured on WFU’s first drive. Shrader even wore two gloves because he cut his hand, needing stitches.

“If we’re healthy, we’ll be fine,” Babers said about entering the regular season-finale against Boston College.

After a quick three-and-out for Syracuse, a slightly poor snap by Will Cobb forced Max Von Marburg to pick up the ball from the ground. Von Marburg shanked the punt, eventually going out at SU’s own 35-yard line for just 17 yards.

Wake Forest capitalized on the special teams blunder as Hartman connected with Perry in the right corner of the end zone to go up 10-7. In addition, a Ja’Had Carter personal foul on a tackle set up Wake Forest closer to the goal line.

Then, Syracuse started to find success again. On the fourth play of the drive, Shrader waited patiently in the pocket as Damien Alford ran a deep post. Shrader placed the ball to only where Alford could make the catch and he did, eventually being tackled at the two yard line. Tucker then just barely found the edge on the outside right to cap off the drive, giving SU a 14-10 advantage.

Wake Forest was about to march into the end zone again, but a fumbled snap by Hartman on 4th-and-1 allowed SU to stop the Demon Deacons short, taking over at the 6-yard line. And on the ensuing possession, Shrader went deep again, going where he had success earlier. This time it was D’Marcus Adams on the 44-yard grab on a deep post, setting the Orange up at midfield.

“I knew we were gonna have a better chance just going out and moving the ball because I was able to do more stuff, scramble around and make big plays happen,” Shrader said.

After a couple Tucker runs, a trick-play put the Orange in the end zone for the third time on the night. Shrader pitched it right to LeQuint Allen, which brought the Wake Forest secondary forward and allowed Devaughn Cooper to break behind them. Allen completed the pass to Cooper to help Syracuse extend its lead to double-digits.

But the Perry and Hartman connection continued to hurt SU. Perry finished with three touchdowns on six receptions for 80 yards in the first half alone. He beat Isaiah Johnson on the left side, which allowed Hartman to throw a perfectly-placed 29-yard dime as Wake Forest cut the deficit to 21-17. Then, with 12 seconds remaining in the first half, Hartman found Perry once more on the right side for a 10-yard scoring completion.

“Really, it’s just a scheme,” Marlowe Wax said. “They played through (Perry). He’s also talented. He’s gonna make those plays when the ball’s in the air. The way they run the offense, their scheme is definitely good.”

Once the third quarter began, Syracuse’s promising offense in the first half disappeared as it was limited to just 11 plays. SU’s first drive stalled and eventually, Wake Forest generated its first double-digit lead of the evening, scoring on a 12-play, 70-yard drive and controlling much of possession in the third quarter. Wake Forest started the drive run-heavy, leaning towards Christian Turner for the first four plays. By the end, Hartman’s fourth touchdown pass, this time to Ke’Shawn Williams, created a 31-21 deficit for Syracuse as the secondary was beaten once again.

“When you get that much of the third quarter eaten before you get on the football field like that, there’s not a lot of time left, especially if you’re trying to win the football game,” Babers said.