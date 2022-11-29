Film Review: How Syracuse snapped its losing streak in 4th quarter comeback

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse did just enough on Saturday to earn its first winning season in four years. After Boston College’s opening drive in the fourth quarter, the Orange’s deficit increased to 11 points. But 224 yards of total offense, four touchdowns and a crucial turnover helped SU fight back in a 32-23 win, ending a five-game losing streak to finish the regular season 7-5.

Here is how Syracuse made its final push to save a winning season:

Drive #1

With the help of a pass interference call on a 3rd-and-15 deep in its own end, Syracuse set up on 2nd-and-8 just shy of the red zone. The Eagles ran a stunt at the defensive line, trying to catch Syracuse’s offensive line, which has struggled at times, in a bad spot. But the Orange communicated well to properly utilize a two-man advantage up front.

Shrader used his ample time in the pocket to look left and pick out Devaughn Cooper, who easily confused his defender by slightly faking that he was going on a fade route before cutting upfield. He had enough time to catch the ball with his back to the end zone, turn around and run forward another nine yards before being swarmed at the eight-yard line.

The Shrader-Cooper connection continued into the very next play, allowing Syracuse to break into the end zone for the first time on Saturday. In a more creative play, Cooper motioned from the right side of the line of scrimmage to the left, continuing into a flat route after the ball was snapped.

The Eagles second level reacted to the motion, but Oronde Gadsden II took the closest defender to Cooper with him on his route. Cooper caught the ball in stride and ran untouched into the end zone to pull SU within five points.

Drive #2

This was the first play of the drive after Boston College’s punt left Syracuse at its own 27-yard line. The Orange handed the ball off to Tucker, who was lined up on Shrader’s left.

Tucker ran down a big hole on the right side of the line, but he opted to cut back to his left. He could’ve been stopped as he runs across Shrader for the handoff, initially motioning his run to the right, then up the middle.

That lured Edwin Kolenge inside, which allowed Steven Mahar Jr. to perform a perfectly timed block on the BC lineman. Mahar was supposed to serve as the only lead blocker for Tucker, but Shrader helped out even more.

Without Shrader’s extra effort, Syracuse would’ve been in a 2nd-and-4 situation. Instead, Tucker surged forward for the 10-yard gain and the first down.

Two plays later, Tucker stood next to Shrader, shifting to his left prior to the snap. This only made the Eagles expect they were going to run, though Tucker immediately went into the flat.

With the down and distance, Boston College’s secondary didn’t expect SU to take a shot deep. Damien Alford, in one-on-one coverage with Isaiah Farris, took his route inside before cutting to the sideline and sprinting upfield. He beat Farris, meaning Shrader just had to drop the ball in. He made a perfect throw, allowing Aflord to sneak into the right side of the end zone and put Syracuse ahead for the first time.

Drive #4

The play that cemented Syracuse’s season proved once again that this year’s team is capable of making big plays. And this play capped Tucker’s first real breakout rushing game since the Orange defeated Wagner.

To begin the play, Tucker routinely lined up behind Shrader while Mahar motioned next to the offensive line. As an extra blocker, Mahar prevented BC linebacker Kam Arnold from reaching Tucker off the handoff prior to the line of scrimmage.

Once he was in space, there was no stopping Tucker. These plays in Robert Anae’s arsenal, the motions that can lead to a deep shot, outside zone run or quick pass, will be necessary in the bowl game against a defense that would’ve had weeks to prepare.