Beat writers split on if Syracuse will win regular season finale

Syracuse lost its fifth straight game in Winston-Salem last Saturday, falling short of a late comeback in a 10-point loss to Wake Forest. The Orange broke into the end zone for the first time in eight quarters on their very first drive, and even led by nearly two scores before halftime, but they couldn’t hold. Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman, who threw for his third highest yardage of the season (331) also recorded four passing touchdowns.

The Orange head to Chestnut Hill, MA to face Boston College in their final regular season game. The Eagles have struggled all season, but have pulled off impressive results against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. BC has only played three nonconference teams all season — which included a loss to UConn (who Syracuse beat 48-14) — having recorded two conference wins thus far over Louisville and NC State.

Here is how our beat writers are predicting Syracuse’s regular season finale.

Alex Cirino (7-4)

We’ll take it

Syracuse 24, Boston College 14

Much like it did a month ago at Clemson, Syracuse certainly had its moments early against Wake Forest, holding a lead as much as 11 in the first half. But that advantage was quickly avenged by the Demon Deacons, and the rest of the game — despite a late comeback shout furthered the Orange’s downward spiral in their fifth straight loss.

This game should turn the tides for a Syracuse team that was once undefeated and six games above .500. Garrett Shrader finally broke the 50% pass completion mark for the first time in three starts, throwing his first — and Syracuse’s first — touchdown since the loss to Notre Dame. Given how tough the schedule was to start the season, 7-5 is well above preseason expectations, let alone that this Orange team was ranked within the nation’s top 15 at one point. This Eagles team has been even more inconsistent than SU has been this year, but like it was in August, this game should play out in Syracuse’s favor.

Connor Smith (8-3)

This has to end at some point, right?

Syracuse 28, Boston College 14

When forecasting Syracuse’s chances going into its daunting seven-game stretch to finish the season, it was tough to see the Orange losing five straight games. They had played so well, even playing at their best late in games against Purdue and Virginia. Then came the fourth quarter at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, and we all know what’s happened since.

So it’s a good thing this regular season ends against Boston College, arguably the ACC’s worst team. The Eagles rank second-worst in the league in both offense and defense, giving up 30 points per game while scoring only 17.3. They’re coming off a 44-0 loss at Notre Dame, and also recently lost to UConn, which SU easily handled back in September. BC even lost by double-digits to Virginia Tech, which is in the midst of its worst season in 30 years.

This works out perfectly for the Orange: they need a momentum-booster heading into their bowl game, and their final scheduled opponent is one of the worst opponents they’ll face all year. This game might be a little bit closer than it really should be, but I expect Syracuse to pull away in the second half. And a 7-5 record ain’t too bad given where SU was predicted to finish before the season.

Anthony Alandt (8-3)

The freefall hits rock bottom

Boston College 21, Syracuse 18

What a fall from grace. This team came out to a tremendous start, one of the best in program history. While wins against UConn and Wagner padded the stats, Syracuse took down Purdue, Virginia and a ranked NC State team, albeit all at the JMA Wireless Dome. Then a tough ACC schedule and actual road games revealed all the warts of this team. Coupled with a midseason quarterback change and some injuries to a relatively consistent offensive line, Syracuse hasn’t come close to sniffing a win in six weeks.

It won’t be a blowout, nor will the Orange look as bad as they have in recent weeks. But Boston College will capitalize on a reeling SU squad for its fourth win. The Eagles have one reputable win to their name and will start a backup quarterback. But since losing to Wake Forest 43-15, they’ve at least kept every game close. SU hasn’t been able to close out a game since the NC State win, so it’s unfamiliar with how to do so. Adding in the Orange’s abysmal second-half performances this season, and it’s difficult to find a path to victory this week.

There will be questions surrounding play calling and possibly calls for head coach Dino Babers. But nothing will change — maybe some fringe personnel members — and everyone will lean on the idea that SU outperformed expectations this season. (It wasn’t exactly the highest bar to get over). Really, for an ACC school, 6-6 is unacceptable, but for Syracuse, it seems commendable.