Syracuse receiver Anthony Queeley enters transfer portal

Syracuse wide receiver Anthony Queeley announced his decision to enter the transfer portal via Twitter Tuesday afternoon. The redshirt junior will have one year of eligibility left.

Queeley played sparingly this season, appearing in just three games and recording his only catch against Wagner on Oct. 1. Last year, Queeley started for the Orange, finishing the season with 15 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Only Courtney Jackson and Damien Alford recorded more receiving yards than Queeley in 2021.

In 2020, Queeley was Syracuse’s second-most targeted wideout, finishing with 37 catches, 378 yards and two touchdowns while starting in all 11 games. He caught at least three passes in nine games that year, and registered five against Clemson.

The receiver was also a key run blocker for Syracuse, using his 6-foot-2, 199-pound frame — and years of high school weight lifting experience — to handle defenders and open up holes for Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader.

But this year, with first-year offensive coordinator Robert Anae bringing in an Air-Raid style of offense to replace the run-heavy attack SU used in 2021, Queeley’s stop on the depth chart, along with his overall production, slipped. Oronde Gadsden II emerged as the Orange’s top receiving target, and transfers D’Marcus Adams and Devaughn Cooper became contributors.

Queeley is the second Syracuse player to enter the transfer portal this season, following fellow receiver Dom Foster, who announced his decision last week. Out of high school, Queeley, an Orlando native, had offers from Duke, Minnesota and Rutgers, among other schools.

“Remember this, never let anyone make you feel less in any situation than you are greater than,” Queeley wrote to end his announcement on Twitter.