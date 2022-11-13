No. 8 Syracuse falls to No. 3 Maryland 3-2 in Elite Eight shootout

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Charlotte de Vries charged at Maryland goalie Christina Calandra looking to extend Syracuse’s season. de Vries spun around and fired a shot, but Calandra sent the ball wide, winning the shootout and sending the Terrapins to the Final Four. For the second year in a row, the Orange’s season ended with a one-goal loss to Maryland the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

In Syracuse’s (16-6, 3-3 Atlantic Coast) 3-2 shootout loss against No. 3 Maryland (19-3, 7-1 Big Ten), the Orange erased a one-goal deficit late in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime. After two scoreless overtime periods, the shootout ensured SU’s quarterfinal defeat.

Defense for both sides dominated halfway through the first quarter. Maryland attempted the game’s first shot with five minutes left in the quarter, a strike by Kylee Niswonger that Syracuse goalkeeper Brooke Borzymowski saved. But The Terrapins received their first penalty corner with four minutes remaining in the first. Danielle van Rootselaar cracked a shot on goal, but Borzymowski made a clean kick save. On its second corner, Maryland fed van Rootselaar again, only for SU’s goalie to make another stop.

The Terrapins dominated the first fifteen minutes, taking seven shots and two penalty corners compared to the Orange’s zero shots and corners. But SU’s offense controlled possession to start the second quarter. Quirine Comans rocketed a shot on goal, but Calandra was there for the save.

The Orange finally broke through with nine minutes left in the second, grabbing an early 1-0 lead. Comans received a nice pass off an SU steal and pocketed the ball past a diving Calandra into the back right corner of the net. On the Terrapins’ third penalty corner five minutes later, Van Rootselaar lined her third shot on goal at the body of Borzymowski, who deflected the ball away.

Syracuse’s defense was relentless to close the first half, preventing the Terrapins from generating any offensive momentum. Eefke van den Nieuwenhof stole a pass in Maryland’s offense zone and cleared the ball to end the first half. After 30 minutes, the Orange led 1-0.

SU shifted its focus to offense, receiving its first penalty corner with eight minutes remaining in the third. van den Nieuwenhof cracked a promising shot that Calandra deflected aside.

Maryland’s eighth penalty corner of the game with five minutes left in the third quarter proved unsuccessful once again, as Syracuse did not allow a shot. Both teams traded possessions for the final moments of the third, and after 45 minutes, the Orange maintained a 1-0 lead.

But on a Maryland penalty corner to open the fourth quarter, Emma DeBerdine began at the insertion and, after a save by Borzymowski, got the rebound and scored to tie the game 1-1. DeBerdine received a green card with ten minutes left in the fourth, giving SU a golden opportunity to score. The Orange could not get off a shot on the numbers advantage, which proved costly down the stretch.

Maryland went down the field instantly with the teams at even strength. Sophie Klautz cracked a backhanded shot past the reach of Borzymowski, giving the Terrapins a 2-1 lead with 5:39 left. A minute and a half later, Syracuse gave itself a chance, earning a penalty corner. In the most important corner of the season, with SJ Quigley at the insertion, Comans fed van den Nieuwenhof, who lined a shot deflected into the back of the net, tying the game 2-2.

The Terrapins came up empty-handed on two penalty corner attempts at the end of the fourth. The Orange were headed to overtime tied 2-2 with a Final Four appearance on the line.

In overtime, Comans had two breakaway opportunities but was unable to convert. With less than a minute left, SU received a penalty corner. van den Nieuwenhof’s shot grazed just over the cage, keeping the game tied into the second overtime.

With two minutes left in double-overtime, de Vries cracked a backhanded shot that Calandra kicked out of play. That shot was the only one on goal by either team in the second overtime period, as Syracuse headed to a shootout.

The Orange got off to a hot start in the shootout with goals by de Vries and van den Nieuwenhof and two saves by Borzymowski. However, the shootout was tied after Maryland made its next two shots, and Syracuse missed its next two.

In sudden death, Hope Rose scored for the Terrapins. With SU’s season on the line, de Vries’s shot was blocked by Calandra, winning the game for Maryland.