Syracuse blanks Post 10-0

With Mae Batherson and Tatum White already firing shots on goal within the first minute of the game, Syracuse continued applying early pressure on Post’s defense. After Sarah Thompson defeated Alexandrea Bednar in a faceoff, Hannah Johnson whipped the puck around the boards and Madison Primeau gained possession on the right side of the rink.

As the Eagles’ defense completely collapsed towards her on the right, Primeau dished the puck to a wide-open Maya D’Arcy to the left. D’Arcy sent the puck toward the crease, and after Erin Brousseau deflected the puck off of Post goalie Hannah Saunders, Primeau swooped into the crease and gave the Orange an early lead 1:15 into the game.

Primeau’s quick goal set the tone early as Syracuse (6-9-1, 4-0 College Hockey America) defeated Post (1-11, 1-8 New England Women’s Hockey Alliance) 10-0, the most goals in a game in program history. Despite not playing for nearly two weeks, Syracuse didn’t miss a beat as it dominated from start to finish.

Throughout the game, SU kept the puck on Post’s side of the ice, leading to aggressive shot taking and making. There was a wide discrepancy in shots on goal as the Orange outshot the Eagles 64-5 for the game and 26-1, 23-3, 15-1 in each period.

As a result of a season-high 64 shots on goal, SU also scored a season high 10 goals. Thompson led the way with her first collegiate hat trick, Primeau added two goals — giving her a team-leading eight for the season — and Brousseau, Gabby Dougherty, Sarah Marchand, Rhéa Hicks and Rayla Clemons all found the back of the net once.

One of Syracuse’s biggest strengths this season has been its special teams play, and that continued today. Of its four power-play opportunities, the Orange scored on two of them. Thompson scored her first and third goals on the Orange’s first and fourth power plays.

Additionally, SU added its fourth short-handed goal of the season when Clemons scored six seconds after Kambel Beacom was called for tripping in the third period. This tied Syracuse with Minnesota and Northeastern for the second-most short-handed goals in the NCAA, only trailing Stonehill, which has five.

As well as having its best scoring day of the season, Syracuse had its most dominant defensive performance. The Eagles fired off just five shots on goal, by far the fewest the Orange have surrendered all season.

Due to the Eagles’ lack of shots on goal and an early lead, Arielle DeSmet was given the game off and freshman Ariella Merlino received extended playing time. DeSmet and Merlino combined for a clean sheet, giving Syracuse its second of the season.