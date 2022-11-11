Beat writers agree FSU will hand Syracuse its 4th straight loss

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse enters its final home game of the season having lost its last three games. In order to avenge their losing streak, the Orange will take on No. 25 Florida State, who are led by quarterback Jordan Travis, the eighth-best quarterback nationally in terms of passing efficiency.

The Orange’s quarterback situation is still unknown, and after not producing any touchdowns last weekend against Pittsburgh, SU faces a Florida State team it has only defeated twice in program history.

Here is how our beat writers predict Syracuse’s final home game of the season will go:

Alex Cirino (5-4)

All figured out

Florida State 24, Syracuse 17

Syracuse’s three-game losing skid has proven that teams have simply figured it out. Which isn’t a bad thing. Garrett Shrader has developed a strong passing game, Sean Tucker has continued to be a top 50 running back, but teams know how to stop Syracuse. And against a Florida State team that has proven to be an offensive powerhouse all season, I expect the Seminoles to hand the Orange their fourth loss of the season.

It shouldn’t be a blowout, but to put it simply, Florida State is hot. Travis threw for three touchdowns in FSU’s 45-3 blowout win over Miami last weekend, and he should continue that momentum against Syracuse. But the Orange should be able to hold on on Saturday if it allows Tucker to get more involved. SU’s rushing offense lacked against Pittsburgh last weekend and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson is just too inexperienced to carry it to any sort of victory on his own.

Connor Smith (6-3)

Lacking firepower

Florida State 27, Syracuse 16

With Shrader’s status still unknown, and Del Rio-Wilson providing us with a taste of his current abilities last weekend, it’s hard to pick Syracues in this one. Florida State has scored over 40 points in its last two games, and while I think the Seminoles will be slowed down somewhat Saturday night, Jordan Travis is too hot right now to expect less than a few touchdowns and a double-digit FSU victory.

Assuming Del Rio-Wilson will start again — which is tough to predict given how little Dino Babers has offered on his starting quarterback situation — the Orange won’t be able to keep up offensively. As of late, Tucker hasn’t been getting enough touches, and hasn’t done much with the ones he’s received. I expect Syracuse, for the most part, to struggle throwing and running the ball, and its losing streak will hit four.

Anthony Alandt (6-3)

Seminole slog

Florida State 20, Syracuse 10

Two teams converge with the same record and a question: How will the rest of their season go? What a difference between these two 6-3 records. It seems like the floodgates of injuries and poor play have swung completely open. Marred by an unspecified injury to Shrader and a possible second straight game without left guard Kalan Ellis, the Orange’s offense looked abysmal under Del Rio-Wilson Saturday. The defense — the ACC’s highest scoring defense — is still showing out and turning opponents over.

Meanwhile, FSU is flying after two straight wins in which it put up 40 or more points. The Seminoles also upset LSU and lost to NC State and Clemson by a combined nine points. Once again, the Orange face a dynamic running back and have a limited quarterback who’s learning how to be a collegiate starter. It will probably be another unproductive day, and a fourth straight loss that leaves SU questioning how to stop the bleeding. Maybe it’ll get lucky and use Tucker more.