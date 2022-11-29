Support The Daily Orange on Giving Tuesday

Dear reader,

The Daily Orange has always been a learning institution for students and a tool for the community. The student staff represents the heart of The D.O., providing essential journalism to Syracuse University and the city that surrounds it.

As the year comes to a close and we take stock of all we are thankful for, this Giving Tuesday we want to show support for The D.O.’s students.

Students don’t work at The D.O. looking to make money. Nearly half of the staff has at least one other job. These students spend countless hours writing, editing and producing journalism for The D.O. on top of managing classes.

That commitment is reflected in the quality of our work. But it would not be possible to pursue the stories that matter and support the next generation of journalists without paying students for their hard work.

Here’s a look at what we’ve worked on in this semester alone:

News has stayed up to date on campus and city news, including reporting on changes to the Remembrance Scholar program.

Opinion continues to shed light on the stories and voices of the community, especially the relationship between SU and the city.

Culture reports on important events within the community, including the grand opening of a new musical at Syracuse Stage.

Sports has covered SU’s football season, including two players reuniting from high school.

This is where your generosity can make a difference. Your donations help us increase the compensation we can offer students, breaking down financial barriers to working at The D.O. Every dollar raised through the end of December will go directly toward paying students in 2023.

To make a donation, please visit dailyorange.com/donate.

Thank you for your support and belief in the students at The D.O.

Sincerely,

Richard Perrins

Editor-in-chief

Mira Berenbaum

Fundraising coordinator

Video by Yui Inagawa