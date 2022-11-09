Student-run Broke Records provides exposure opportunities to emerging artists

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

As Gabby Boccara walked into The Westcott Theater and saw the Broke Records logo blown up behind the stage, all she could think was, “this is really happening tonight.”

Boccara and Suryansh Singh, both sophomores in the Bandier program, created Broke Records, an artist management company that provides exposure opportunities to emerging artists. The company held their first showcase at the theater on Oct. 20, featuring five different acts — Studio89, Tom Siletto, Padma, Tisce and Sadie Miller.

Since coming up with the idea freshman year, Boccara and Singh worked tirelessly recruiting artists, but questioned whether tickets for their showcase would even sell. Once the first act at the showcase was a hit, both Boccara and Singh felt a weight lifted off their shoulders. People began to file in, take pictures in front of the branded Broke Records mirror and listen to the artists perform.

“Seeing artists that I am truly passionate about perform in front of a large crowd because of me was an incredible feeling,” Boccara said. “Allowing artists to get exposure so early on in their career is what Broke Records is all about.”

Boccara’s passion for live music sparked in 2018 when she saw her friend, Grace Enger, perform in Boston. She remembers being moved by Enger’s talent and wished she could show more people how deserving she was to find the spotlight.

Taking courses in Bandier only amplified Boccara’s interest in artist recruiting and management. During one of her Bandier classes, she decided to pitch her class the idea to create an artist development company — what would eventually become Broke Records — that could help musicians get exposure they couldn’t get on their own.

Singh was sitting in the class and felt connected to the idea of a student-led company that provides an opportunity for artists to showcase their talents.

Last spring, they went back and forth about the vision of the company for weeks, but nothing seemed to be making sense until they sat back and asked themselves what they were really trying to accomplish.

“We are broke students who are trying to break broke artists,” said Boccara.

The company found its name, Broke Records, and Boccara and Singh began to reach out to artists within the Bandier program. They knew they wanted Studio89 to perform — since its members are seasoned live performers — and artists that didn’t have as much performance experience like Tisce and Padma.

Courtesy of Alicia Wood

“I think they did an incredible job cultivating an environment where people feel safe being vulnerable with their music,” Tisce said. “It was definitely the biggest venue I have ever performed at.”

One of Boccara’s biggest goals for Broke Records’s first show was to bring in talent from outside of Syracuse. Last summer she stumbled upon Tom Siletto’s TikTok account and fell in love with his sound. She messaged him on Instagram about Broke Records and the exposure he would get from performing at Syracuse.

Siletto, a senior at Berklee College of Music in Boston, is used to performing in front of other musicians and was excited to tap into a new demographic at a bigger school.

“I felt super comfortable on stage, especially because I didn’t know anyone in the crowd. I fed off everyone’s energy and just had fun with it,” Stiletto said.

Boccara was focused on connecting with the artists, especially Siletto who knew nobody from Syracuse, on a personal instead of transactional level. She learned that forming connections with the artist and listening to their needs was the best way to ensure that things would run smoothly.

Singh was preoccupied with promoting the company and selling tickets. He said he didn’t know what would get students to actually show up.

On the day of the event, Singh felt a mix of confidence and absolute panic about selling enough tickets — not only to pack the venue but to get the artists paid. He knew they’d sell most of the tickets in the hours leading up to the show. He had to be patient and trust that the weeks of promotion would pay off and the Syracuse community would show up.

In the end, Broke Records ended up selling over 200 tickets and the duo were able to pay each artist what they intended.

“The opportunity to give artists the confidence and ability to test their art in front of a huge crowd was the most rewarding aspect about the show for sure,” Singh said. “Also paying them for performing is something I’m really proud of.”

Boccara and Singh both hope Broke Records transforms into a brand identity that college campuses can turn to as a service that can empower, pay and provide exposure experiences for artists.

“I want emerging artists to recognize our name and feel confident that we can help them succeed,” Singh said. “Syracuse is just the starting point.”