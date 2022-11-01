SA to create transparency task force aiming to hold organization accountable

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse University Student Association President David Bruen and Vice President Adia Santos will lead a transparency task force to help maintain accountability within the organization, Bruen announced during an SA meeting Monday.

The transparency task force is still in the idea phase, Bruen said during the meeting, but he and Santos hope to begin work on the initiative in the coming weeks with support from fellow assembly members.

“Transparency is really important to this organization,” Bruen said. “We’ll be working with all the cabinet and the officers that lead the different branches within the organization to put important documents and information on the website and think about what policies and procedures we already have, just making sure that we’re following through on those.”

Will Treloar, SA speaker, also addressed the recent Harvest Festival at the meeting. The event, which was on Oct. 28, was a success, with an estimated attendance of 450 to 600 students. The Harvest Festival was one of the largest scale events for SA, as the planning took months, Treloar said, and SA’s budget for these large-scale events ranges from $15,000 to $20,000.

“It was a phenomenal event,” Treloar said. “We love to see students come out and support each other.”

