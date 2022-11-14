Since the murder of Mahsa Amini, the Iranian regime has only become more brutal

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Iran is burning right now. There are fires on streets all across the country, women are burning their mandated veils in public and the government is setting protesters on fire from the northwestern Kurdistan region to the southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province. There are bullets and smoke everywhere, endangering the lives of innocent Iranian citizens.

On Nov. 13, an Iranian court issued its first death sentence, with estimates of 15,000 others, many protesters, in custody.

All we see in the news and in social media are the cycle of news of Iranian youth being shot dead on the streets, with more news of people mourning for them and some being shot while mourning. Still, through the pain, Iranians fight, leading to their arrest, knowing the consequences. Sometimes nobody would know who arrested them and where they were detained. Families usually hear news back after several days. Occasionally, they just get their child’s corpse back.

This is disturbing. Although this is not the first time protests have turned violent because of government oppression, the magnitude is much higher this time. Can you imagine hearing the news of death tolls for two months every day? Or watching videos on social media that are usually marked as “sensitive content”?

This has been the reality in Iran for almost two months now. It began on Sept. 16 when Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died while in police custody for her “improper” hijab. The morality police, or the “Guidance Patrol” as it is known in Iran, is the branch of the police that is responsible for enforcing these laws. They stand in public spaces and can arrest people, mainly women, if the officer feels that their clothing does not adhere to Islamic codes, as it is interpreted by the Islamic Republic regime. Sometimes they arrest by force and beat detainees.

The name of Mahsa Amini has become a code for revolting and social change, along with the slogan, “Woman, Life, Freedom.” Street protests have then spread throughout the country and into universities, high schools and in even younger crowds. Celebrities and sports athletes have shown their support of the movement, although they themselves are under pressure from the government. Women have started not wearing headscarves, which have been mandatory since the Iranian revolution of 1979. Strikes are spreading among workers throughout the country and people have started boycotting state-linked businesses.

This is not just life inside Iran. For all Iranians outside of the country, the past two months have been disorientating. My Instagram news feed has been almost entirely stories and posts about Iran for almost two months now, whether it is news, a critical viewpoint, artwork or just feelings of anger, courage, fear and solidarity by Iranians living outside of Iran. Apart from the mental pressure and trauma, it is hard to talk or video call loved ones in Iran due to the internet conditions. Support also comes from friends and family members who are inside Iran, although the internet is down for most of the day and the government is cracking down on any forms of protest.

Then comes the question of what we can do from here. I always hear this question from Iranians and non-Iranians alike, and there are many ways to help. Some have bought and shared VPNs with people inside Iran to facilitate internet access. Those abroad are sharing on social media to raise awareness, while some are donating to campaigns. Others are pushing their representatives to ask governments and international organizations to support Iranian people and protesters and to increase pressure on the Iranian government.

We, the Iranian Student Association at Syracuse University, have also held multiple events so far on campus both in solidarity with people in Iran and to emotionally support each other here. There have been memorials and candlelight vigils, information tables, performances to lift people’s moods and more.

It is hard to keep up with what is occurring in Iran right now, adding to the troubles of our normal lives and academic responsibilities. However, every effort made and awareness spread is important in this fight for both Iranian women’s liberation and the country’s. Until then, Woman, Life, Freedom!

Mehdi Nejatbakhsh, President of the Iranian Student Association at Syracuse University