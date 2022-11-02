Sanctuary city should not just be a label for Syracuse

Five years ago, former Mayor Stephanie Miner defined Syracuse as a sanctuary city, where the local police department would not report undocumented immigrants to federal authorities and refugees would be welcomed with open arms. Her declaration painted Syracuse as a place equipped to welcome victims of war, where a new community could be found and a family or individual could start over.

The reality of Miner’s promise starkly contrasts with the city’s image. Syracuse faces some of the highest crime rates in the nation due to rampant gang activity and deeply rooted generational poverty. Gun violence threatens the lives of every resident, including the over 8,000 refugees who have made Syracuse their home over the past 10 years. As a sanctuary city, Syracuse legislators should be focusing on the creation and funding of youth social welfare programs that would help combat generational poverty, and in turn, crime throughout Syracuse.

Young refugees seeking sanctuary in Syracuse are instead reintroduced to a new type of warzone, one where teens are charged with homicide at 13 times the nation’s rate and poverty perpetuates one of the highest crime rates in the U.S.

Syracuse’s continuous problem with lead poisoning has been associated with the development of impulse control issues among exposed children, often leading teenagers into criminal territory. Research conducted by SU’s Dr. Robert Rubinstein and Dr. Sandra Lane has shown a correlation between the removal of lead gasoline and reduced crime rates. Despite cries from countless residents, legislators have continuously overlooked the dire need to allocate more funding to infrastructure improvements, leaving current and future Syracuse citizens at risk.

The war in Ukraine has spurred the largest displacement of refugees to Western nations since WWII. As the most Ukrainian city in the U.S.’s most Ukrainian state, Syracuse is prepared to resettle an influx of refugees if President Joe Biden continues to extend protected status. This is not a problem of attitude, but rather a lack of resources and questionable legislative priorities.

Creating a legitimate safe space for refugees, and developing an environment in which any individual could thrive is a matter of developing opportunities for both existing and incoming youth. Grassroots and outreach organizations like Good Life Youth Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters serve to guide younger generations of Syracuse away from a school-to-prison pipeline through means of education, assistance and development of personal identity.

Micron’s investment in Syracuse will help to create thousands of new jobs, spur the local economy and develop affordable housing complexes. These advances will drive workers to a city in desperate need of economic revitalization and serve as an emblem of opportunity for Syracuse’s younger generations. Micron’s position as a semiconductor manufacturing company will drive students to advance their education in pursuit of a career.

Continuous conflict throughout the Middle East and North Africa region, Venezuela, Ethiopia and the war in Ukraine have forced 89.3 million people out of their homes in 2021 alone. As President Biden looks to rebuild the bipartisan resettlement program and offer asylum to 125,000 refugees by 2023, the sanctuary cities of the United States must become better safe havens for those in need of relocation. At SU, on campus organizations should look to dedicate their philanthropic ventures towards supporting local communities and refugee groups.

Stefanie Mitchell is a freshman Economics major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].