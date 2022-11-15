SA commemorates students killed in UVA shooting

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University’s Student Association created a resolution at Monday’s meeting commemorating those killed in Sunday night’s shooting at the University of Virginia.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a UVA student shot and killed three students traveling back to campus from a university field trip. Two other students were injured. The students who died were football players at the university — D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler. Police identified the gunman as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a former member of the team, and later took him into custody.

“The University of Virginia is also in the ACC with Syracuse University, and it’s senseless and tragic regardless of where it is,” SA President David Bruen said.

SA also said that it will be conducting a food safety tour of the university’s Commissary building to understand how food in dining halls is prepared.

The Commissary building, located near South Campus, houses SU’s Food Services administrative offices, bakeshop, production kitchen and cook-chill facilities, catering kitchen, vending operations and warehouse operations, according to the Commissary’s website. The tour is in response to anonymous student reports about discoveries of mold on dining hall food submitted to the “No Problem Too Small” online form.

“This is just a learning experience for us to understand what the process is for making the food and the food safety regulations that go into it,” Speaker of the Assembly Will Treloar said. “This way we can see every step of the process, so when we do get student complaints, we can explain that to them as best we can.”

SA will conduct the tour with the Food Safety System Certification organization, which works to implement food safety and social management systems for various organizations, according to its website.

Treloar said he hopes the Commissary trip will increase SA’s advocacy efforts and ability to better communicate with students about their concerns.

“When we understand the process, we’re able to make more informed decisions about it, and when we are able to make more informed decisions, we are better advocates,” Treloar said.

Other business: