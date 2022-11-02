Attendees at RHA community forum discuss dorm safety, student resources

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Students urged Syracuse University’s Residence Hall Association to improve communication regarding sexual violence and burglary Tuesday night at the organization’s first campus forum of the semester.

Attendees discussed interactions between residents and residential advisors, amenities within the dorm halls and security within the buildings. Many of the students asked the RHA to create additional forums specifically addressing racism, microaggressions and sexual violence on campus. Others said the university can provide more clear avenues of support for students dealing with sexual violence.

“We want to advocate for the students,” said Alex Cheung, a sophomore at SU and director of programming for RHA. “The forum is open to everybody, and everyone can have a space to voice their concerns.”

One student suggested resident advisors hold floor meetings about sexual assault and provide resources to residents, but multiple attendees said RAs do not have the training necessary to handle the issue.

A junior RA in Shaw Hall who didn’t want to share their name said RAs can feel overwhelmed trying to talk about sexual assault. Josh Stone, a co-advisor for RHA, said that RAs are capable, but not specifically trained, to lead these conversations.

In the forum, students also voiced concerns about a lack of surveillance inside residence halls, and suggested installing cameras in dorm hallways. Stone said that while the university has considered the idea, members of the student body were worried the cameras would be invasive.

Rachel Adelakun, an SU junior who serves as RHA’s public relations and marketing chair, said forums provide students the opportunity to express their issues about dorm life at the university.

“We put on all these campus events to bring our different campus communities together,” Adelakun said.