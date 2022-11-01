Recognize Native Heritage Month at SU with 13 events

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Indigenous Awareness Discussion

Hosted by the Native Student Program and the Office of Multicultural Affairs, the Indigenous Awareness Discussion will address injustices and challenges imposed on Indigenous people throughout history. The event will be in room 500 at the Hall of Languages from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Opening Social Dance

Kickoff Native Heritage Month at the Opening Social Dance, where you’ll learn about and participate in traditional Haudenosaunee Social Dances. The event will be held at Onondaga Community College from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

Ribbon Skirt Workshop

This workshop will teach you how to make a contemporary women’s ribbon skirt! Led by Deb Stalk of the Mohawk Nation, who has over 40 years of sewing experience, the workshop includes all materials needed to complete the project. Registration is required and limited to 10 participants. The event will take place Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in room 200 of 113 Euclid Ave.

A Taste of Indigeneity

Join Mariah Gladstone, host of IndigiKitchen, for a discussion on Native food systems, their history and how they can improve emotional, spiritual and physical health. The event will be held on Monday, Nov. 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in room 500 in the Hall of Languages.

Haudenosaunee Principles of Peace and Democracy Speaker Series: Whatwehni:neh Freida Jacques

Tour the Skä•noñh, or the Great Law of Peace Center, with Turtle Clan Mother Whatwehni:neh Freida Jacques as she gives advice to the next generation. Jacques has been a Haudenosaunee cultural liaison for more than 40 years, and devotes her time to educating others on the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, the oldest living government based on peace and democracy. The event will go from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. Registration is limited to 30 people.

Full Moon Ceremony

This ceremony shows gratitude and appreciation for Grandmother Moon’s continuous duties — overseeing the tides, the night sky and the movements of life. Attendees are encouraged to bring small hand drums and rattles to play during the women’s song in honor of Grandmother Moon. The ceremony will be held on the Shaw Quadrangle from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“The Land You’re On: Acknowledging the Haudenosaunee” Launch Party

Celebrate the release of Access Audio’s new podcast, “The Land You’re On: Acknowledging the Haudenosaunee.” The first three episodes will be released at the launch party, and Haudenosaunee students, staff, community members and alumni will lead discussions on the new show. The event will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Bird Library room 114 on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

“Savage/Future”: Film Screening with Terry Jones

Join SU alumnus Terry Jones for the screening of his new short film, “Savage/Future.” Jones will lead a discussion after the screening about his experience as an Indigenous filmmaker. The event will take place in Bird Library room 114 from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Lacrosse – Learn to Play

Learn about the Native history of lacrosse with Neal Powless, an Onondaga lacrosse player. After the discussion, the SU Club Lacrosse Team will lead a learn-to-play game of lacrosse. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. The discussion will be held in room 200 of 113 Euclid Ave, and the game will be held at the Women’s Building Field.

Rock Your Mocs Week

A tradition of Native Heritage Month, Rock Your Mocs Week, which lasts from Sunday, Nov. 13 to Saturday, Nov. 19, honors Indigenous peoples and ancestors. Native peoples are encouraged to wear their moccasins and upload photos or videos of them to social media with the hashtag #RockYourMocs.

Snipe Clan Botanicals Salve-Making Workshop

Taught by SU alumna Sateiokwen Bucktooth, this workshop will teach participants how to make an all-purpose salve, which can be used for dry skin, eczema, burns and more, from the Snipe Clan. The event is limited to 15 people and requires registration. The workshop will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 113 Euclid Ave. room 300.

Queer & Indigenous

Join the LGBTQ Resource Center and the Office of Multicultural Affairs for a discussion on the intersections of being Indigneous and queer, and a small beading demonstration. The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Native Heritage Month Closing Ceremony

Join the Indigenous community at SU to round out Native Heritage Month and give thanks at the Native Heritage Month Closing Ceremony. The event will include a celebratory dance, a reception and display of Native students’ art. The ceremony will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Skybarn.