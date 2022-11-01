Your perfect mix of classes for spring 2023

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Midnights – Taylor Swift

CHE 275 – Organic Chemistry I: If you often find yourself up past midnight, Organic Chemistry is the class for you. Learn about carbon compounds and their nomenclature, structure, stereochemistry and properties.

PSY 322 – Cognitive Psychology: “Mastermind” may have inspired some of us to psychologically manipulate our peers, and a class in cognitive psychology might help. Learn about feature extraction, pattern recognition and mechanisms of selective attention.

FSC 456 – Mobile Forensics and Social Networking:To decipher Taylor Swift’s famous “Easter Eggs,” dive into mobile forensics and social networking. Learn how to extract and analyze digital evidence from social networks.

Special – Lizzo

SOC 281 – Sociology of Families: Songs like “Break Up Twice” and “Naked” examine Lizzo’s journey with romantic relationships and forming healthy connections. In Sociology of Families, students will explore how family experience informs relationships, a perfect pair with Lizzo’s therapy beats.

PRL 319 – Social Media & Society for Public Relations: “About Damn Time,” Lizzo’s lead single for “Special,” went viral on TikTok this summer. In this class, students can learn to replicate that and utilize social media as a means of promoting their work.

WGS 329 – Biopsychological Perspectives on Women’s Health: Lizzo has established herself as a body-positive champion, tearing down the stereotypes ingrained in society from diet culture. This class examines the impact of diet culture on women’s body image and fitness, and how to repair the female body image.

RENAISSANCE – Beyoncé

AAS 206 – Introduction to African American Music: Beyonce has been a leading African American musician for years. Explore the dynamics of power, race, and gender behind the creation, circulation, and performance of music.

HST 389 – LGBT History: Queen B expressed her gratitude for the Black LGBTQ legends who influenced her newest album. Celebrate them by learning their history and legacy in LGBTQ History.

AAS 207- A Survey of African Music: Coming off of her previous album, “Black is King,” Beyonce has been exploring new sounds from the African continent. This course takes students through the various music styles and sounds coming out of the continent, from Morocco to South Africa.

Honestly, Nevermind – Drake

FST 222 Introduction to Culinary Arts: If you’re a fan of the most popular song on the album, “Jimmy Cooks,” you might be inspired to discover more about food. Introduction to Culinary Arts will teach you all about cuisines around the world. Learn about new ingredients and how to add more interesting dishes to your personal menu.

REL 252 – Ethical Decision Making: If you feel like you say “Honestly, Nevermind” a lot, learn how to get over indecisiveness and make better and more thoughtful decisions. This class will teach you how to contemplate everyday problems and make ethical decisions based on them.

HOM 376 – Hip-Hop Studies: Drake has made mostly R&B and rap music throughout his career, but he starts experimenting and branching out in this album. Take Hip-Hop Studies to gain a better understanding of these styles of music.

blue water road – Kehlani

EAR 205 – Water and Our Environment: Find out more about the water Kehlani sings about with EAR 205. This class will teach you the origins and uses of water, as well as water sustainability.

QSX 112 – Sexualities, Genders, Bodies: Kehlani delves into her personal love life through her album. In QSX 112, learn more about how queer studies have formed and how they have developed. Explore literature, film and research into queerness to better understand all kinds of communities.

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

AAS 202 – Caribbean Society Since Independence: If you’re inspired by the message in “El Apagón” and interested in the independence and emancipations of countries in the Caribbean, take Caribbean Society Since Independence. The course covers everything from the invasion of explorers to the present day.

PSC 378 – Power and Identity: Take a listen to “Yo No Soy Celoso” or maybe “Andrea” to prepare for this class. Power and Identity covers race, ethnicity, sexuality, gender and foreignness, and examines theories of identity and their role in politics.

SPA 498 – Citizenship and Urban Violence in Latin America: Study the violence that characterizes Latin American urban centers, and the implications of such violence for their citizens. Bad Bunny’s pride for Latinidad and Puerto Rico is no secret, as he makes references to the culture in “El Apagón,” “Titi Me Preguntó” and “Después de la Playa.”

HOLY FVCK – Demi Lovato

REL 191 – Religion, Meaning and Knowledge: Lovato’s latest release is full of biblical references, and this class is a great introduction to some of them. Take this course to learn more about how Lovato used religion to unpack the trauma they’ve experienced through their career, as well as their sexuality.

WGS 201 – Global Feminisms: Global Feminisms covers many of the same themes Lovato does on their album, from how femininity is defined to what it means to be conventionally feminine across cultures.

PSY 395 – Abnormal Psychology: In “HOLY FVCK,” Lovato speaks out on all they’ve experienced. Through music, they process experiences like addiction and trauma, themes that are also covered in PSY 395.