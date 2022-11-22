Opponent Preview: What to know about St. John’s

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Making its seventh Empire Classic appearance on Monday night, Syracuse survived in overtime to defeat Richmond 74-71. A career-high 31 points from Joe Girard III played a huge role in SU’s stellar backcourt play to will the Orange into the championship game.

With an opportunity to clinch the tournament for the first time since 2009, the Orange will take on St. John’s tonight. Last time out against the Spiders, SU’s offensive brilliance totaled four double-digit scorers and its suffocating defense forced Richmond into 18 turnovers which translated into 27 points. From the jump, Syracuse dictated the game, starting on a 10-2 run. However, when the two teams drew level and traded baskets to tally 16 lead changes, SU’s ability to stay engaged and resilient proved to be the difference-maker in the extra period.

An undefeated St. John’s defeated Temple 78-72 to set up a showdown with Syracuse. Despite not making a single three-pointer in the first half, the Red Storm doubled the Owls’ points in the paint to halt a late comeback attempt.

Here’s what you need to know about St. John’s:

All-time series

Syracuse leads 52-42.

Last time they played

The former Big East rivals last matched up six years ago in the Dome as a part of the Orange’s nonconference schedule during the 2016-17 season. Led by a 21-point performance from Shamorie Ponds, the Red Storm went on two insurmountable scoring runs, one in each half, en route to a 93-60 blowout victory.

Although both teams totaled three double-digit scorers, Syracuse had no response to Ponds nor forward Bashir Ahmed, who tallied 17 of his 20 points in the second-half alone. Tyler Lydon led the Orange with 16 points in the contest while DaJuan Colman and Taurean Thompson chipped in with 10 apiece. Tyus Battle, then a freshman, added eight points.

Tallying the same amount of points in the paint and more off of second-half opportunities, Syracuse ultimately couldn’t keep up with the Red Storm’s fast-paced style of play. The Orange stuck around until around 10 minutes remained. By then, St. John’s was up by 15 and would increase its lead to 37 eight minutes later.

The Red Storm report

After last night’s win over Temple, St. John’s improved to 5-0. An overpowering inside presence and quick transition play proved to be too much for the Owls, who defeated previously-ranked Villanova earlier this month.

The Red Storm’s success stems from its experienced backcourt made up of Illinois transfer Andre Curbelo and third-year guard, Posh Alexander. Both New York City natives, the duo has combined to average just under 20 points per game. Curbelo is a pass-first player and comes into the final game of the tournament averaging a team-best 5.8 assists per game.

In the frontcourt, St. John’s has enjoyed the improved play of Joel Soriano. Now in his second year, Soriano leads the Big East with 11 rebounds a game and posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds to down the Owls. Prior to the Empire Classic, Soriano recorded a career-best 18-rebound performance in a 20-point blowout win over Nebraska.

This St. John’s team is quick and boasts capable ball handlers across the floor. Alexander, Curbelo, and redshirt senior Montez Mathis, who led the Red Storm in scoring last time out, all create a well-versed trio in converting fast-break points. In the half-court, this team knows when to make the extra-pass and are extremely aggressive around the hoop.

How Syracuse beats St. John’s

On paper, this matchup looks like a battle of the guards: Curbelo and Alexander against Girard and Mintz. Predominantly positioned in a man-to-man defense, Girard will need to continue looking to confidently create his own shot off of set plays and screens while Mintz has to maintain his composure as SU’s floor general.

St. John’s isn’t the biggest fan of outside shots. Against Temple, the Red Storm attempted just 13 three-pointers all game, shooting an abysmal 23.1% from beyond the arc. Syracuse’s patented 2-3 zone will be a perfect game plan to enhance its opponent’s shooting struggles. As long as the Orange defense keeps the ball out of the middle, communicates on rotations and contests open shooters, SU should have an answer defensively.

However, if St. John’s does get the ball past the two-guard tandem at the top of the key, it’ll likely be looking for Soriano. In the paint, Jesse Edwards will have to stay out of foul trouble and wall-up against the multi-faceted big man. If Edwards can contain Soriano, Syracuse could make it two wins out of two in Brooklyn.

Stat to know: 41.4

While the majority of concentration around St. John’s focuses on its homegrown backcourt, more attention should be drawn to the amount of rebounds the Red Storm pull down each game. Averaging a total of 41.4 rebounds per contest, the number is good enough to place second in the Big East only to Seton Hall — the No. 41 team in the country.

St. John’s success on the boards can be attributed to the work of Soriano and David Jones, who averages 7.8 rebounds a game. Against Richmond, the Orange gave up five offensive rebounds during the Spiders’ final possession of the night. If the same miscues happen against St. John’s, this championship game could get ugly, fast.

Player to watch: Posh Alexander, Guard, No. 0

After obtaining 2020-21 Big East Freshman of the Year and Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors in his first year of collegiate action, Alexander came into this season as a preseason All-Big East First Team selection.

A former four-star recruit, Alexander leads the conference in steals per game with 2.2 across five games. Although his scoring average of 10.2 points per game is slightly down from the 2021-22 campaign, expect Alexander to be a pest on defense before converting on offense with exceptional quickness and poise.