Observations from SU’s exhibition: Edwards explodes, lack of early long ball

Syracuse wasn’t going to leave its final exhibition game of the season up to another second half comeback. The Orange had hiccups in their second exhibition game against Southern New Hampshire University, namely a nearly seven minute stretch to open the second half without a field goal, but the final outcome was never in doubt. Syracuse took care of SNHU on Tuesday night with a 72-58 win.

Edwards flashed his length and skill grabbing rebounds, while Mounir Hima emerged as a dynamic backup center. Quadir Copeland and Symir Torrence played fast, yet with some glaring offensive mistakes, and the Orange have yet to find a 3-point shooter to complement Joe Girard.

Here are some takeaways from Syracuse’s exhibition win over the Penmen.

Jesse takes over

Southern New Hampshire’s lineup featured Ryan Layman and Preston Santos, both standing at 6-foot-7, as its tallest players. Typically, Jesse Edwards is seen as a relatively undersized center in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the NCAA Tournament. But against a severely smaller lineup, Edwards easily showed off his length and ability to grab errand rebounds off of missed shots.

The Orange allowed SNHU to stay relatively close during the opening minutes of the game due to their lack of shooting success. With 12:25 left in the first half, Joe Girard III took the ball up off of a missed three pointer from the Penmen. Edwards jogged alongside him, then quickly broke inside when he saw the mismatch of Ryan Layman between him and the basket. As he broke, Girard stopped his dribble and dumped the ball down to Edwards, who finished off the sequence with a dunk, hardly contested by Layman.

It took Syracuse two minutes and 42 seconds to begin the second half to start scoring. Syracuse maintained its lead, however, as Edwards on the defensive side continued to stand tall down low. Within the first three and a half minutes, he’d blocked two layup attempts and — with his 6-foot-11 body outstretched above the SNHU ball handler — interrupted two other potential shots.

Copeland, Torrence lead fast, but sloppy backups

Quadir Copeland and Symir Torrence headlined a good chunk of the first half when head coach Jim Boeheim opted to roll with his backups. Mounir Hima was taken out after four minutes in which he scored a layup, grabbed a rebound and blocked a shot. Instead of Edwards down low, John Bol Ajak and Peter Carey manned down the paint, but had a difficult time controlling their dribble or finding enough space to make a layup. Through four minutes each, they garnered a total of two rebounds and two points.

But Torrence mainly brought the ball up during that stretch, wagging his left finger to direct the rest of Syracuse into position. He and Copeland drove quickly to the basket, but only Torrence managed one field goal. They tried to pass down low like they’d seen Judah Mintz do to Edwards, but ended the first half with a combined three turnovers. Against a better shooting team, those turnovers might have led to more than 23 first half points.

Copeland had just flipped over a pass inside to Carey as he looked to drive in on his man. Instead, Carey pulled up and airballed a one-handed floater attempt from the baseline. Boeheim had seen enough. Torrence sprinted everywhere on defense, forcing contested shots and ill-advised passes from the Penmen, but couldn’t do enough to keep himself in when he airballed a wide open 3 from the top of the key.

Can Mounir Hima be a center stop-gap?

Hima came to the Orange after one season at Duquesne in which he totalled just 2.8 points per game. He wasn’t supposed to threaten Edwards or a backup job, but test Ajak and possibly see some playing time when both of them went down. He grabbed 58 boards and blocked 21 shots in limited playing time last year, but only saw six minutes of playing time in his first exhibition game with Syracuse.

Hima played more minutes than Ajak and Carey, grabbed one fewer rebound than Edwards and blocked two shots through 12 minutes. During the first half, Hima’s first segment of playing time, he got too eager on a block and drew a goaltending call. Boeheim cautioned him to slow down from the sidelines, and on the ensuing defensive possession, Hima jumped a hair earlier and lunged toward the ball slightly more, earning a block with less than a minute left in the first half.

3-point shooting struggles early

Girard has a career 35.5% from deep, but he’s slid over to the shooting guard spot with the addition of freshman Judah Mintz. Against Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Syracuse finished 9-of-23 from deep, and Girard led the team despite going just 3-of-8. After the first half against the Penmen, the Orange had hit just 3-of-10 three pointers, many of which were tightly contested.

Southern New Hampshire relinquished their play down low to the undersized Layman in favor of guarding a guard-heavy Syracuse lineup. Girard did what he likes to do off the ball and maneuver in between the top of the key, the top of the paint and the corner of the court. But his usual catch-and-shoot from the point guard was tightly contested a number of times, though he did manage to finish 2-for-4. Everyone but Chris Bell missed their sole 3-point attempts in the first half.

The Penmen started to pressure the Orange, playing tight man defense on Williams and Mintz even as they were a few feet back from the three-point arc. Matt Becht got handsy with Mintz at the top of the key, forcing him to get rid of the ball as quickly as he got it. Then following a steal by Edwards down low, Williams received the kick out pass and left the shot short on a wide open attempt.

The zone lives another day

The patented 2-3 Syracuse zone might be in the twilight of its life with the Orange. But Boeheim isn’t going to trash it completely. He mentioned that the personnel Syracuse has this year lends itself to playing a more man-to-man defense. But that the zone, because of the relative ease it takes to teach it, would still be in use. The Orange successfully showcased it against Southern New Hampshire. The Penmen shot just 24.1% from deep during their 82-41 loss to St. John’s in their opening exhibition game, and Syracuse forced SNHU to shoot out of the zone.

Edwards manned down the paint with much success as the Penmen had little success as they had driving at Edwards and Hima. Southern New Hampshire shot worse from deep than they did against St. John’s and again less than 30% from the field.

Playing the zone at times also allowed Edwards to keep one foot near the paint and still guard a possible three-pointer. When SNHU would check down to a guard in the corner like Kamba, Edwards could bleed out and stick his hand in his face. Meanwhile, Bell or Williams would slide in to helm the basket for Edwards.