The New York governor election is a wake up call for Democrats

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Incumbent New York Gov. Kathy Hochul abruptly assumed abruptly assumed the position last year following the Andrew Cuomo scandals that shook the state. Hochul defeated Republican nominee Lee Zeldin on Tuesday for a full term in office.

However, Hochul’s landmark victory wasn’t without its concerns for Democrats across New York. In a state that hasn’t elected a Republican governor in two decades, this week’s results were shockingly close.

Hochul secured roughly 53 percent of the vote, whereas Zeldin earned a 47 percent share – making the governor race as contested as any gubernatorial election New York has had in the millennium. This development, as most in the political realm, can’t be pinned on a single factor. But this year’s race should be a wake-up call to Democrats as the state is no longer exceptionally partisan.

For a long time, there has been the notion that New York always votes Democrat. Yet, with Tuesday’s polls being so tight, it seems this could be a turning point for the politics of the state. As U.S. party affiliation has become increasingly indicative of rural vs. urban culture, New York is showing that it is no longer immune to these patterns. The city and its metro area don’t represent the wants and needs of the whole state.

Zeldin deserves praise for running an excellent campaign: the Trump-endorsed Republican made a concerted effort to hit upon two main points – inflation and crime – that have a particular influence over NY residents. The timeliness of inflation transcends party lines and Zeldin’s emphasis on making living more affordable was very effective. Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse are all among the top 10 poorest cities in the U.S. and that was reflected in their near 50/50 voting splits.

Megan Thompson | Digital Design Director

However, the larger-than-expected portion of New York that Zeldin earned doesn’t appear to be a fluke. Every county in the state shifted towards Republicans from the 2020 election results, according to The New York Times, which doesn’t occur by coincidence. To me, Zeldin’s performance is a reflection of how most common New Yorkers view the Democratic Party.

Democratic leaders in New York have come off as more focussed on their own internal power structures and maintaining the status quo than improving quality of life for the working class. The party has been able to continuously lean on appealing to social issues for votes, which, as indicated by Tuesday, is no longer as successful of a method.

Even when more progressive or leftist candidates offer tangible action to the table, it is deemed as too radical. So how long can the Democratic party maintain its status if it refuses to even welcome change? It can’t be too long as New York is no longer a sure win for the party.

Lee Zeldin’s competitiveness could set a precedent for Republican politicians that see a window to capitalize on the complacency of the New York Democratic party – especially following the shaky transition from Cuomo. As the rich get richer and the poor get poorer, issues that Zeldin was able to prioritize will only continue to be at the forefront of elections.

Though Hochul and her supporters have every right to be pleased with the win, voters in the state are more concerned about day-to-day issues than anything else. This isn’t to say that key issues like the right to abortion shouldn’t be fought for, but if there isn’t an attempt to address some of the ground-level topics that Zeldin keyed in on, there’s a good chance that New York continues towards becoming more of a swing-state.

By no means was Hochul blindsided by a red wave, as she did win the election. But New York Democrats were definitely made aware that tides are changing. The divide between New York City and the rest of the state is more apparent than ever before, to the point where the state map is no longer outstandingly blue.

Hochul and her camp – as well as other Democratic politicians in New York – will certainly have to do some soul searching after Tuesday. Moderate liberalism is losing its steam nationwide, even in the often blue empire state, and it’s time for Democrats in New York and across America to get their head out of the sand.

Jonah Weintraub is a sophomore broadcast and digital journalism major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at [email protected].