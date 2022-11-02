New juice shop Passion Fruit offers residents Iraqi flavors, healthy smoothies

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

When Yasir Almafrachi moved to Syracuse 10 years ago, he saw a lack of healthy food options in the city. He had worked in his friend’s smoothie shop growing up in Iraq, so he thought a juice bar could fill that gap in the community.

“It’s in the name: passion. This city needed something refreshing, and I’m here to provide that to them,” Almafrachi said.

This year, Almafrachi opened Passion Fruit to give the people of Syracuse a taste of his passion and healthy cuisine. Almafrachi said the shop, located on Nottingham Road, offers a variety of juices, coffee, smoothies, bubble juices and baked goods, all while bringing flavors from Iraq to central New York.

Deciding to incorporate his lifelong love of fruit and natural ingredients into his career, Almafrachi wanted to take a preventative approach to health and focus on what people put in their bodies.

Since arriving in Syracuse, Almafrachi noticed a lot of places offer a binary of healthy or unhealthy options, with no gray area in between. So his goal for his shop is to offer smoothies and juices as an alternative to the food options in the area, he said.

“When we first opened up, all of the guys at the Domino’s next door used to come over and try our smoothies, because they said the other options around here are unhealthy and full of grease,” he said.

Almafrachi said that the items he is most proud of are his smoothies and crepes, which customers can fully customize to their preference.

Syracuse resident Mike La Sala previously lived in California’s Bay Area, which he said seemed like an entirely different country than New York because of the difference of restaurants in the two states. He said Passion Fruit brought that element of originality to Syracuse.

“There’s always Jamba Juice and Smoothie King, but it’s really nice to see something more local and less commercial,” La Sala said.

Almafrachi lets customers fully customize all of his products, including the crepes. The crepes are his personal favorite. Many people in Syracuse do not know what a crepe is, he said, so he loves having the opportunity to expose people to new things.

Passion Fruit regular Larry Stern said that the shop’s “personal touch” sets it apart from other alternatives. He enjoys the atmosphere and convenient location for Syracuse residents on Nottingham Road. Stern recommends that everyone try the crepes, his personal favorite item.

“Seeing (Stern) enjoy my products, especially the orange juice recipe that I brought from Iraq, just brightens up my day every time he comes in,” Almafrachi said.

The shop is located in a shopping center amongst chain stores, so Almafrachi decided the store needed to be visually engaging and appealing to stand out. It has more trendy and social media-worthy decor than neighboring businesses, with bright yellow furniture and a grass wall with a neon sign.

“Decorating the shop was like trying to turn a dream into reality,” Almafrachi said. “It was challenging, and it’s not done yet. But the blood, sweat, and tears have paid off.”

Another Passion Fruit customer, Danielle Scripa, stopped by because she “liked the vibe of the place.” She noted the customizable aspect of the shop, and said it left a good impression though it was her first visit.

Almafrachi hopes the store will leave a positive impact on the nutrition of the community, and hopes to expand in the future. He plans to buy a second location in Syracuse next year and establish Passion Fruit shops in neighboring cities and states.

“Everything has really taken a turn for the better,” Almafrachi said. “I chose to take a risk on myself and pursue my passion.”