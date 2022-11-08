Neurodivergency deserves more representation in media

Advancements in modern media have paved the way to tell more diverse stories than ever before. Plots exploring a character’s experiences with race, sexuality and identity allow for these discussions to branch into our everyday lives. However, with regard to neurodiversity – differences in a person’s nervous system that result in functional and behavioral traits that differ from society’s norm – such representation is limited. Additionally, any representation that does exist frequently plays into stereotypes, which can be harmful to neurodivergent communities. There needs to be more of an effort to put quality representation of neurodiverse characters, such as those with autism Spectrum Disorder, Tourette’s Syndrome and ADHD, in the modern media in order to properly raise awareness.

Neurodivergent communities need adequate representation of our realities in the media to feel seen. However, many “efforts” to do so have resulted in the use of neurodivergency for comedic effect or the overgeneralization of a disorder to make a character fit in a box. Many attempts to portray neurodivergent characters frequently make the diagnosis the central part of their personality, ignoring other aspects of a person’s life. The intersectionality of neurodiversity with other social identities is also often overlooked.

As someone with Tourette’s Syndrome, it has become increasingly frustrating to have to explain to my peers the realities of my disorder, which is largely due to misconceptions portrayed in the media. One of the most common tropes utilized to represent my community is the concept of the “swearing disease.” This is the idea that all individuals with Tourette’s Syndrome uncontrollably swear and shout obscenities. Such an example is when Eric Cartman in South Park pretended to have Tourette’s so he could say offensive things, or when Bart Simpson in The Simpsons claimed to have the disorder to get out of doing a test in the original airing of the episode “Marge Gets a Job.” In reality, this aspect of Tourette’s, also known as coprolalia, only affects about 10 percent of people with the disorder. When the media uses this stereotype, it portrays my disorder as a punchline instead of actually providing quality representation.

What we need is representation that doesn’t use the existence of neurodivergent people for entertainment, but rather shows who we are in our day-to-day lives. Movies and TV shows can’t overlook the struggles that come with neurodivergency, and should acknowledge other aspects of life that intersect with our experiences, such as queer culture, race, socioeconomic status, school, work, friends and family.

If entertainment media begins featuring characters more people can relate to, individuals will begin to feel validated in their experiences. Representation is not only validating, but also educational. Those who have never seen the realities of neurodivergent individuals will be more aware as a result of accurate representation. Furthermore, they will be able to deconstruct stereotypes they have picked up throughout their lives.

We need to call out misrepresentation when we see it. Education on neurodiverse topics will help people identify the problematic ways entertainment media portrays neurodivergent people, and help normalize these communities’ existence in society. Change will not happen if we problems are not brought to attention, so it is up to the media consumers to vocalize their concerns and desire for proper representation.

Grace “Gray” Reed is a Sophomore magazine, news and digital journalism major. Their column appears bi-weekly. They can be reached at [email protected].